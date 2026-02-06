Blue Devils Eye Historic 4-Peat in Tobacco Road Showdown

The Tobacco Road rivalry renews this Saturday, February 7, 2026, when the No.4 Duke Blue Devils (21-1. 10-0 ACC) travel to Chapel Hill to face the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC) at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Duke enters the game riding high, unbeaten in ACC play and having won the last three meetings against UNC. The Blue Devils swept the series last season, including a 74-71 victory in the ACC Tournament semifinals in March 2025, and hold a 6-4 edge in the last 10 encounters overall.

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Boozer vs. Wilson: The Freshman Big-Man Battle Everyone's Watching

Jon Scheyer’s squad has been dominant, boasting one of the nation’s top defenses (allowing just 63.6 points per game) and an efficient offense led by freshman sensation Cameron Boozer.

“There’s no denying the fact that when you think about the success of both of these programs ... and what this game stands for in college basketball, I think people would be jealous in what this game means,” Scheyer said. “But ultimately, it’s a helluva thing to be a part of.”

Boozer, a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, is averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 58% from the field, making him the focal point of every opponent’s scouting report. His matchup against UNC’s own standout freshman big man, Caleb Wilson (averaging 20 points and 9.8 rebounds), has been billed as one of the most anticipated battles in college basketball this year. Both players are leading candidates for ACC Rookie of the Year and even National Player of the Year honors.

Duke's Backcourt Speed vs. UNC's Interior Size

Duke’s guards have consistently outplayed opponents, and their ability to force turnovers and shoot from deep could exploit any UNC inconsistencies. Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster could be the deciding factors in this heated rivalry. Evans is averaging 14.2 points per game while Foster chips in 8.7 points. Scheyer has emphasized preparation for the rivalry atmosphere, noting the momentum Duke carries into hostile environments.

UNC, meanwhile, is playing its best basketball of the season. The Tar Heels have won five straight, including recent victories over Georgia Tech (91-75) and Syracuse (87-77), showing improved defensive effort and balance. Hubert Davis has stressed the importance of containing Boozer and limiting Duke’s transition opportunities. Players like Wilson, Seth Trimble, and Henri Veesaar provide size and versatility inside, while UNC’s home-court energy in the packed Dean Dome–especially with College GameDay in town–could spark an upset.

Isaiah Evans went nuclear today for Duke in a tough league win



Still think he is one of the least respected star offensive players in the nation



Can score from anywhere on the floor



pic.twitter.com/RNBlf3cadV — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) January 4, 2026

Tobacco Road Renewed: Why This One Feels Different

Historically, when the first Tobacco Road meeting of the season is in Chapel Hill, the series is nearly even (Duke holds an 11-9 edge in those 20 matchups since the Smith Center opened). UNC hasn’t lost four straight to Duke since 2016 when Grayson Allen poured in 23 points to upset the No. 5 Tar Heels inside of the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are desperate to snap the current skid in front of their fans.

The Blue Devils are deeper, more experienced in big moments under Scheyer, and Boozer’s dominance could prove too much. Their perfect ACC record and defensive prowess make them the clear favorite.

But none of that matters when it's UNC-Duke. The Tar Heels thrive in these spots at home, and if Wilson matches Boozer’s production while UNC’s guards disrupt Duke’s rhythm, Chapel Hill could erupt in celebration. The rivalry rarely follows script.

UNC is riding a 4-game winning streak into Saturday night while Duke is in the fast lane cruising on a 10-game winning streak.

Prediction: With all that being said, Boozer and company get it done inside of the Smith Center, 81-74.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.