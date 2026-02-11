Social Media Reacts to Duke Victory Against Pitt
After leading for a majority of its game against North Carolina, Duke let the Tar Heels come back and lost on a last-second Seth Trimble 3-point shot. On Tuesday night, the Blue Devils traveled to play Pitt, as the Panthers were looking to avoid their fourth straight loss
Lets see how Duke basketball fans react to the Blue Devils' game against the Pitt Panthers.
First Half
Before tip-off, the ESPN broadcast confirmed that Duke center Patrick Ngongba was out due to a wrist injury.
Duke would have a slow start to the game, as the Panthers would take an early 9-4 lead and go on a 7-0 run. With the Panthers' fast start, Jon Scheyer would call an early timeout.
After Pitt went on its run, the Panthers would go up, 12-6. Duke guard Isaiah Evans would then score the Blue Devils' next five points to get them back into the game. At the first TV timeout, Pitt led, 12-11.
Duke's passing was not sharp against Pitt with three careless tournovers early. Coming off the bench, Nikolas Khamenia struggled, as he was just 1-for-4 from the field in the first half, including a wide-open airball from 3-point range.
At the second TV timeout, a bobbled Maliq Brown pass to Isaiah Evans would give Duke its fifth turnover of the game, but the Blue Devils led the Panthers, 21-20.
In the final two minutes, Duke would go on a big run. And with good offense and great defense, the Blue Devils would take a 35-29 lead at the end of the half.
Second Half
The Blue Devils picked up right where they left off from the end of the first half. They opened the second half with a 5-0 run, forcing Pitt to call a timeout.
Pitt would then respond with a 5-0 run of its own and get right back into the game.
Duke wing Dame Sarr would then get his pocket picked, leading to Pitt and one poster, bringing the deficit down to six for Pitt after not converting the foul.
Duke still couldn't deliver the knockout punch for a while, and the Panthers kept fighting to stay in the game. After another Duke turnover, Jon Scheyer called a timeout just to stop Pitt's momentum.
Finally, with under three minutes to go in the game, Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster would hit back-to-back threes to give the Blue Devils a 17-point lead.
With this road win against Pitt, the Blue Devils moved to 22-2 on the season and will take on No. 20-ranked Clemson at home on Saturday.
