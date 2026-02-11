Social Media Reacts to Duke Victory Against Pitt

After leading for a majority of its game against North Carolina, Duke let the Tar Heels come back and lost on a last-second Seth Trimble 3-point shot. On Tuesday night, the Blue Devils traveled to play Pitt, as the Panthers were looking to avoid their fourth straight loss

Lets see how Duke basketball fans react to the Blue Devils' game against the Pitt Panthers.

First Half

Before tip-off, the ESPN broadcast confirmed that Duke center Patrick Ngongba was out due to a wrist injury.

Patrick Ngongba is OUT tonight with a left hand injury. — Duke.MBB (@DukeBlueMBB) February 11, 2026

Duke would have a slow start to the game, as the Panthers would take an early 9-4 lead and go on a 7-0 run. With the Panthers' fast start, Jon Scheyer would call an early timeout.

Duke just going through the motions early on….. — Chris (@CPark_1985) February 11, 2026

After Pitt went on its run, the Panthers would go up, 12-6. Duke guard Isaiah Evans would then score the Blue Devils' next five points to get them back into the game. At the first TV timeout, Pitt led, 12-11.

Duke's passing was not sharp against Pitt with three careless tournovers early. Coming off the bench, Nikolas Khamenia struggled, as he was just 1-for-4 from the field in the first half, including a wide-open airball from 3-point range.

Duke's passes have been way too sloppy the past two games. Really need to tighten that up and get their connectivity back. — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) February 11, 2026

Nik minutes for Duke so brutal…



Bro can’t make layups or wide open 3s — Chris (@DaRuffWay_) February 11, 2026

At the second TV timeout, a bobbled Maliq Brown pass to Isaiah Evans would give Duke its fifth turnover of the game, but the Blue Devils led the Panthers, 21-20.

Duke feels like an early exit to me in the tournament this year. Yeah they're 21-2 so far and could very easily be 23-0, but I just weirdly feel uninspired by them. — Pico de Guy Yo (@RuPaulFaceAss) February 11, 2026

In the final two minutes, Duke would go on a big run. And with good offense and great defense, the Blue Devils would take a 35-29 lead at the end of the half.

HALFTIME: Duke ends on a 7-0 run to lead 35-29 — TheDevilsDen.com (@TheDevilsDen) February 11, 2026

Second Half

The Blue Devils picked up right where they left off from the end of the first half. They opened the second half with a 5-0 run, forcing Pitt to call a timeout.

Duke with 40-29 lead and Pitt with an early time in the second half. Cam Boozer's 3 was enough for Pitt's Capel. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 11, 2026

Finally waking up. Good lineup shift. #Duke — Felix Trammell (@FelixDTrammell) February 11, 2026

Pitt would then respond with a 5-0 run of its own and get right back into the game.

Duke stretches the lead to 11 then lets a team that couldn’t even sniff the NIT right back into it. — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) February 11, 2026

Duke goes up 11 and it’s cut to 6 in a matter of seconds.



WHY. ARE. WE. SO. BAD. WITH. A. LEAD?????????????? — devilish bronco 😈 🐴 (@devilishbronco) February 11, 2026

Duke wing Dame Sarr would then get his pocket picked, leading to Pitt and one poster, bringing the deficit down to six for Pitt after not converting the foul.

Awful effort, not responding to any physicality well, Duke is fortunate Pitt is terrible — dalton (@daltonjbrown) February 11, 2026

Not sure why Duke lets these teams hang around when they clearly can put them away. 😩 — Amy Murray (@VTDukefan) February 11, 2026

Duke still couldn't deliver the knockout punch for a while, and the Panthers kept fighting to stay in the game. After another Duke turnover, Jon Scheyer called a timeout just to stop Pitt's momentum.

Win this game and get the hell outta Pitt. We are crap tonight. #Duke — Felix Trammell (@FelixDTrammell) February 11, 2026

Finally, with under three minutes to go in the game, Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster would hit back-to-back threes to give the Blue Devils a 17-point lead.

Haven't seen closer Caleb Foster since Louisville.



But it's a welcome sight for Duke. — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) February 11, 2026

Thank God for Foster and Evans. Worst game in a Duke uni for Cam, Maliq, and Nik. Sarr's defense has been great, some bone headed TOs. Cayden just kinda there. Darren got a little shine. Just be glad to get out of this mess. — Derek Ramsey (@derek_ramsey21) February 11, 2026

With this road win against Pitt, the Blue Devils moved to 22-2 on the season and will take on No. 20-ranked Clemson at home on Saturday.

It was a good fight, but in the end Duke was Duke and Pitt was Pitt — Tim (@steelcitytim412) February 11, 2026

