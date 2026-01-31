Social Media Reacts to Duke's Win at Virginia Tech
Following a dominant win against the No. 20-ranked Louisville Cardinals earlier this week, the No. 4 Blue Devils traveled to play the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon. The Hokies were coming off a good win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and were looking to hand Duke its second loss of the season.
Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the Blue Devils' 72-58 victory over the Hokies.
First Half
Duke would win the tip and start with the ball. After going two minutes without a field goal, the Blue Devils scored the first points of the game via a Cameron Boozer lob pass to Patrick Ngongba II.
Virginia Tech would have a lob of its own and would get back into the game with a 6-4 deficit against the Blue Devils.
Duke forward Maliq Brown would hit a 3-point shot to put the Blue Devils up, 9-4.
At the first media timeout, Duke enjoyed a 14-9 lead with 12:28 remaining in the half.
Coming out of the timeout, Duke would get a quick layup from Ngongba to give the Blue Devils a 16-9 lead.
With a 22-13 lead and 8:30 remaining in the first half, Brown led the team in scoring with five points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field.
Cameron Boozer would score four straight points, forcing the Hokies to take their frist timeout of the half.
Duke then took control of the game, as the Blue Devils led by 16 with a 36-20 lead. At that point, Cameron Boozer led the way with nine points, while both Brown and Ngongba had each made a 3-point shot.
Virginia Tech would go on a late run in the first half to bring the deficit to single digits at 40-31. The Blue Devils were shooting 62.1 percent from the field, marking Duke's best first half shooting percentage in ACC play this season.
Second Half
Coming out of the break, Virginia Tech would build off the end of the first half and bring the score to within six points.
After not attempting a free throw in the first half, Cameron Boozer earned Duke's first attempt at the charity stripe after an and-one play to give the Blue Devils a 12-point lead.
Maliq Brown would then get an and-one play of his own. After Brown missed his free throw attempt, Boozer would fight for the offensive rebound and bully his way in the paint for the layup.
With under seven minutes to play, the Hokies had been making a comeback. Duke looked sloppy and hadn't gotten its shots to fall.
After seeing the Hokies try to rally back into the game, the Blue Devils would take over in the final minutes of the game and win, 72-58. Boozer took over, ending the game with 24 points and eight rebounds, shooting 9-for-12 from the field.
