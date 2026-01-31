Social Media Reacts to Duke's Win at Virginia Tech

Following a dominant win against the No. 20-ranked Louisville Cardinals earlier this week, the No. 4 Blue Devils traveled to play the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon. The Hokies were coming off a good win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and were looking to hand Duke its second loss of the season.

Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the Blue Devils' 72-58 victory over the Hokies.

First Half

Duke would win the tip and start with the ball. After going two minutes without a field goal, the Blue Devils scored the first points of the game via a Cameron Boozer lob pass to Patrick Ngongba II.

LFG Duke. Duke Basketball and Snowed in !! Life is perfect — Prince Ricardo III (@YGBalenciaga919) January 31, 2026

Virginia Tech would have a lob of its own and would get back into the game with a 6-4 deficit against the Blue Devils.

Duke has to watch the lobs, that's a key to this game — Brian H (@Dukeblogger) January 31, 2026

Duke forward Maliq Brown would hit a 3-point shot to put the Blue Devils up, 9-4.

Inject Maliq Brown 3’s directly into my veins. @DukeMBB — Uncle Philly aka BIG BOWWOW aka PM DOOM aka Montez (@OshKoshMcIntosh) January 31, 2026

At the first media timeout, Duke enjoyed a 14-9 lead with 12:28 remaining in the half.

Good start by Duke up 14-9 at end of first (extended segment). Not sure how much Dame and Caleb will play today. Depth could be tested — talkingball2 (@talkingball2_) January 31, 2026

Coming out of the timeout, Duke would get a quick layup from Ngongba to give the Blue Devils a 16-9 lead.

Great start by Duke — Neshel (@_MsShelNB) January 31, 2026

With a 22-13 lead and 8:30 remaining in the first half, Brown led the team in scoring with five points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field.

i wish every duke team ever had maliq brown — dalton (@daltonjbrown) January 31, 2026

Cameron Boozer would score four straight points, forcing the Hokies to take their frist timeout of the half.

Cameron boozer from Duke did a euro move for a poster dunk Sc top ten play. — Joshua (@Choppacity288) January 31, 2026

Booz to Booz! Duke rolling 26-13 off a Cameron Boozer flush. Blue Devils have an 18-8 edge in the paint and have hit their last five shots. — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) January 31, 2026

Duke then took control of the game, as the Blue Devils led by 16 with a 36-20 lead. At that point, Cameron Boozer led the way with nine points, while both Brown and Ngongba had each made a 3-point shot.

Pat and Maliq making these 3s where the defense completely leaves them is everything for Duke. Make teams respect those looks and a lot changes. — Duke Opinions (@DukeOpinions) January 31, 2026

Duke up 36-20, shooting 61% from field — Mark Berman (@BermanRoanoke) January 31, 2026

Virginia Tech would go on a late run in the first half to bring the deficit to single digits at 40-31. The Blue Devils were shooting 62.1 percent from the field, marking Duke's best first half shooting percentage in ACC play this season.

Twice down 16, #Hokies draw within 40-31 of Duke at intermission. Amani Hansberry and Ben Hammond combined 19 for Tech. Cam Boozer and Pat Ngongba II combined 20 for Devils. — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) January 31, 2026

Little bit sloppy to end the half. Refocus to start the second and finish this. Go, Duke. — Lisa Kadlec 🥋🧬 (@lisakadlec) January 31, 2026

Second Half

Coming out of the break, Virginia Tech would build off the end of the first half and bring the score to within six points.

H2 16:40 | Duke 42, Virginia Tech 36#Hokies lost their only challenge of the game on an out-of-bounds challenge. Still, they've knocked the deficit down to six off a Hansberry lay-in. Cassell Coliseum's getting raucous. — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) January 31, 2026

Sluggish start to the second half for Duke, as they’re currently losing the half by 1.



They need to get back in the paint and run it through Boozer. — Worldwide Jim (@WorldwideJim) January 31, 2026

After not attempting a free throw in the first half, Cameron Boozer earned Duke's first attempt at the charity stripe after an and-one play to give the Blue Devils a 12-point lead.

Maliq Brown would then get an and-one play of his own. After Brown missed his free throw attempt, Boozer would fight for the offensive rebound and bully his way in the paint for the layup.

Cameron boozer is to strong to playing college basketball im Ngl. — GREEKGOAT (@PIPSE__) January 31, 2026

With under seven minutes to play, the Hokies had been making a comeback. Duke looked sloppy and hadn't gotten its shots to fall.

Duke looks tired. — Hoops at Duke (@Hoopsatduke) January 31, 2026

Duke looks so gassed, barely moving on defense — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) January 31, 2026

After seeing the Hokies try to rally back into the game, the Blue Devils would take over in the final minutes of the game and win, 72-58. Boozer took over, ending the game with 24 points and eight rebounds, shooting 9-for-12 from the field.

Duke keeps it rolling with a road win against Virginia Tech. Cameron Boozer was awesome today.



Does feel like a big missed opportunity for the Hokies, though. This would have been a huge resume win. — Aidan Joly (@ByAidanJoly) January 31, 2026

