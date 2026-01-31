Duke Adds Another Quad 1 Win on Saturday

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 20-1 on the season and 9-0 in conference play following a 72-58 victory on the road over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday. Duke has now won six of its last seven games by double digits and three of its last four by over 20 points.

Duke was in control for the majority of the first half, generating a lead of up to 16 points. However, Virginia Tech was able to cut the deficit to nine heading into the half and remained within striking distance for the majority of the second frame.

The Blue Devils made the plays needed down the stretch on the defensive side of the ball late to secure the victory. Duke held a 62-56 lead with just over six minutes to go and ended the contest on a 10-2 run on the road.

Duke has continued to look back to its early-season form defensively as of late, which consists of 40 minutes of intense pressure and effort. There was an odd stretch through the early part of conference play where the Blue Devils simply didn't look fully connected, but this was one of the better defensive efforts of the year for the team.

The Blue Devils held the Hokies to 42% shooting from the field as a team and 7-of-26 (27%) shooting from beyond the arc. Duke also dominated the paint battle, scoring 46 points in the paint to the Hokies' 24 while securing 12 offensive rebounds.

Blue Devil freshman phenom Cameron Boozer once again put up video game-like numbers and further cemented himself as the National Player of the Year frontrunner. The 6' 9" forward went for a game-high 24 points to go along with eight boards and five assists on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from three-point range.

Duke Earns Another Quadrant 1 Victory Over Virginia Tech

The Blue Devils have put together one of the best overall bodies of work in all of college basketball this season, and added another Quadrant 1 victory to the resume with the win over the Hokies.

Duke is now 9-1 in Quadrant 1 and 13-1 across the first two quadrants. The Blue Devils are also now 7-0 in true road games this season.

A ninth Quad 1 win keeps Duke heavily in the mix to earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

