Stage Is Set: Now Duke Football Must Handle Business in Raleigh

It was a busy Thursday for the Duke Blue Devils. As they prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the NC State Wolfpack, they began pushing out their Heisman Trophy campaign for Nate Sheppard, the country's best running back.

Sheppard is one of the leading rushers in the sport and is second in the FBS in scrimmage yards. To pair with last week's historic game against Boston College, Duke's defense is playing at a high level. Everything is beginning to go in the right direction.

Duke knows what they're capable of, as does head coach Manny Diaz. It is up to them to handle their business 20-plus miles down Interstate 40 against the Wolfpack.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz before kick off against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Duke Is Capable Of

Specifically, what are the Blue Devils capable of? It is a bit of a rhetorical question, but a legitimate one, given how we got to this point, with Duke fighting throughout the coming month to position themselves for another crack at returning to the ACC Championship.

Duke can run their football team through Sheppard, who has shown he can handle whatever workload they ask of him. He has single-handedly won them football games, and the Blue Devils wouldn't be sitting here at 6-2 without him.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) blocks Boston College Eagles defensive back Carter Davis (7) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing game is still coming along, but quarterback Walker Eget is worth watching, as the next month could be key to helping establish a consistent passing attack. Then, there's one of the 20 best defenses in the sport, with enough depth and quality talent at all three levels to overwhelm opposing offenses and create chaos in the pocket for the opposing signal-caller.

When they aren't shooting themselves in the foot with weird, conservative drives and bad penalties, Duke is one of the better teams anyone will face, and that is a testament to Diaz as a head coach, though he deserves some fault for the inconsistency at times. Not bad for a program near the bottom in NIL money for their football team.

NC State Possesses Challenge

Sep 11, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Richmond Spiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a rivalry game, anything can happen. These are the matchups within the North Carolina college system that matter, and losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels is still a sting for the Blue Devils, who can't afford to lose not only another rivalry matchup but another game, period.

NC State will be playing at their best despite firing Dave Doeren mid-season. CJ Bailey remains a threat at quarterback, while their defense has flashed at times.

This is no walk in the park like Duke made Boston College out to be; this is a dogfight waiting to happen in Raleigh, and the Pack is ready to eat. The Blue Devils must remain confident in what they did last week and keep their momentum in fourth gear, pedal to the metal.

Duke is capable of being one of the biggest threats in the ACC, and no one is talking about it. A win over NC State could set the stage for a colossal bout against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes next week. That is why a successful rivalry week, Part No. 2, is critical.