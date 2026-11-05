Why Duke Football Can’t Afford Letdown vs. NC State

Rivalry games are a thing of beauty in college football. The sport continuously provides great chapters of some of the biggest rivalries, whether it's Ohio State and Michigan, Alabama and Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas, or North Carolina and NC State.

The Duke Blue Devils, along with the four major programs in the state of North Carolina, pride themselves on beating their rivals, especially in the Triangle between the Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack, Duke’s opponent this weekend. It is another chapter of a rivalry that has seen the Blue Devils win the last three matchups, and this weekend brings heightened importance to the Triangle banter.

Wolfpack’s Inconsistency Is Maddening

Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, there were some expectations that the Wolfpack had finally put a roster together to get past the 10-win threshold that Dave Doeren had failed to reach numerous times during his tenure in Raleigh. Instead, NC State became a laughingstock with a blowout loss in Week 0 and then a historic gaffe of epic proportions against Vanderbilt. Soon enough, Doeren is out, and maybe Philip Rivers or Russell Wilson is in (beats me, folks).

Some weeks, NC State looks great behind quarterback CJ Bailey, while other weeks they look lost and lethargic. However, they are coming off a nice win post-Doeren against Cal, a team that was looking like a potential sleeper in the ACC before injuries took hold.

The Blue Devils don’t know which team they’re going to get on Saturday at 12:30 ET. They could be getting the team that scores at least 30 points in each of their wins, or the unit that makes too many mistakes to overcome in the end. This is why Duke must be careful.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz before kickoff against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue Devils Must Be Careful vs. Wolfpack

Duke is known for having letdowns under head coach Manny Diaz , two of which happened after their Week 5 bye with tough losses against North Carolina and Georgia Tech. However, the last two games have shown that the Blue Devils could be steering themselves in the right track, searching for a chance to be one of the biggest risers in the ACC this month.

That starts in Raleigh on Saturday. Duke looked like a juggernaut against Boston College, and they have the country’s best running back, Nate Sheppard, who looks unstoppable in almost every game. Their defense is also playing at an elite level in a tremendous turnaround from last season's inconsistencies.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) looks on after scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has the roster to take care of business against NC State. They have the talent, firepower, and defense to do serious damage, but Diaz needs to make sure his players are locked in on the mission to go 1-0 this weekend, especially when some eyes could be on next week’s big-time road game against No. 1 Miami.

If another letdown occurs, Duke can forget any chance of returning to Charlotte and their dream of making the CFP. Let’s hope that doesn’t come to fruition.