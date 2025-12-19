Duke Team Set for Change as Two Enter NFL Draft

As the Duke Blue Devils are getting ready for their final game in the 2025 season, which will be on New Year's Eve against the Arizona Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl, they have two more players declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Starting offensive lineman Brian Parker II and starting cornerback Chandler Rivers will take their talents to the next level and go after their long life dream of playing in the National Football League. A great sight to see from two players who poured everything into the 2025 season for the Blue Devils.

"Duke redshirt junior offensive tackle Brian Parker II is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL Draft, he tells ESPN. He projects as a potential Day 2 pick and is Mel Kiper’s No. 10 tackle in the 2026 Draft. Parker earned third-team All-American honors in 2025," said College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel of ESPN.

"Parker earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 and 2025. He leaves school with 33 starts and 2,220 snaps. He will not play against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl."

"The Duke football offensive lineman will forgo his final year of eligibility and instead enter his name into the 2026 NFL Draft. Parker II was a two-year starter along the Blue Devils' offensive line. He played 902 total snaps in 2025 and graded at 83.9 in pass blocking and 82.9 in run blocking per Pro Football Focus," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer.

"The Beaumont, Texas, native appeared in 52 career games, finishing his career with 223 total tackles, 36 pass deflections, 16 tackles for loss, seven interceptions – two he returned for touchdowns – and three forced fumbles," Snyder said about Rivers.

Rivers earned Honorable Mention Freshman All-America honors during his first season and went on to start every game from his sophomore year on. That stretch included Birmingham Bowl MVP honors in 2023 and a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2024, along with multiple All-America recognitions from various outlets. He capped his career with a Second-Team All-ACC selection during his senior season.

Rivers finishes his Duke career as a member of the winningest senior class in Duke history (34 wins). The Blue Devils are set to face Arizona State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. It is unclear whether or not Rivers will opt out of the bowl game.

It is going to be interesting to see what Duke does which these two positions going into next season. They do a good job in recruiting and developing there team.

