Duke Lineman Making Transition From Tackle to NFL Center

Brian Parker II, the former Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman, has been turning heads in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Parker declared for the draft as a redshirt junior after a standout college career where he started 33 games, primarily at right tackle, and earned second-team All-ACC honors in both 2024 and 2025. With over 2,400 snaps under his belt, he helped anchor an offensive line that contributed to Duke’s first outright ACC Championship since 1962.

Seamless Switch to Center: Parker Proves Interior Versatility at Shrine Bowl

With the East-West Shrine Bowl being held this past week in Frisco, Texas, it provided Parker with a prime opportunity to showcase his versatility. Although he played tackle throughout his college career – 26 starts at right tackle and seven at left – Parker made the bold switch to transition to interior positions for the all-star event, snapping at center exclusively during practices.

This move might have just saved him for a second day selection in the upcoming draft in Pittsburgh. Scouts have long projected him as a guard or center at the pro level due to his 6’5”, 300-pound frame and 32 ¼-inch arms, which are slightly undersized for an NFL tackle.

His adaptation was seamless. He was voted as one of the top practice players among interior offensive lineman, impressing with his strong anchor, rotational torque, and quick learning curve.

Draft analyst Ian Cummings noted that Parker “looked right at home playing center and guard technique,” highlighting his potential to start at the fulcrum position in the NFL. Parker stole the show on the West team’s offensive line, demonstrating the athleticism and competitive toughness that have defined his game.

Versatile Duke Lineman Brian Parker II Eyes Mid-Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

He emphasized his mindset in interviews, stating he’s at the Shrine Bowl to prove he can play inside, regardless of where teams draft him– tackle, guard, or center. Teams that took notice, the New England Patriots among those who met with him during the event, alongside other centers and defensive tackles. His performance has boosted his stock, proving his positional flexibility could make him a valuable asset for NFL rosters needing depth across the line.

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches in April, Parker is firmly on the radar as a mid-round prospect. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the class, though his showing at the shrine bowl reinforces his projection as an interior lineman. Scouting reports praise his hard-nosed style, strong hands, and intelligence in recognizing pressure packages and making protection calls.

Brian Parker II Perfect Fit for Detroit Lions Interior OL Upgrade

Several NFL teams stand to benefit from adding versatile offensive linemen this offseason, particularly those prioritizing quarterback protection through multi-positional depth and flexibility. Key contenders include the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions, all of whom place a high value on linemen capable of handling multiple roles to safeguard their QBs.

Parker’s journey from a three-star recruit to a potential NFL starter exemplifies his work ethic and adaptability. As he prepares for the NFL Combine and pro days, his Shrine Bowl performance has set the stage for a promising professional career, where his mean upper body strength, hips, and football IQ could make him a steal for the right team.

