Duke Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

Last updated: April 6 at 2:15 pm ET

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are officially in offseason mode after falling in the Elite Eight to 2-seed UConn. Despite the Blue Devils committing one of the biggest collapses in the history of the NCAA Tournament, there is still plenty of reason to believe they will be at the top of the sport in 2026-27.

Scheyer and Co. are in an offseason unlike any they're used to, as much of this past squad's rotation could return to Durham for another campaign. Duke hasn't dealt with a ton of transfer portal trouble in this NIL era of collegiate athletics, so there's reason to believe that will remain consistent.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Here's the official live tracker for the Duke program across the entire college basketball transfer portal cycle.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Transfer Portal Details

The transfer portal will officially open on April 7, the day following the National Championship. The window for players to enter is two weeks, as the portal closes on April 21. Only a coaching change permits a player to enter following that date.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Additions for Duke

At this point, Duke has not officially inked any new commitments. Before the Blue Devils can go all in, several key rotation pieces need to decide whether to return to Durham, declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, or enter the transfer portal.

The decisions that will impact Duke the most will be from Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Nik Khamenia, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer is in that same boat, but as a consensus top-three draft prospect, all signs point to the superstar making the jump to the NBA.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Departures for Duke

As of now, there have been no official departures for the Blue Devils, but the list mentioned above remains the same in this category. Guys like Sarr and Foster seem to be more likely to return to Duke, but for many, it remains mostly up in the air.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Updated Roster for Duke

Duke is bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, headlined by three 5-star commitments in Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player). Duke is also bringing in Canadian 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

With no official departures or additions, the Blue Devils' roster currently remains the same.