Two Blue Devils Primed To Step Up With Latest Injuries
The Duke Blue Devils are searching for their third ACC Tournament Championship in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer this week. Duke earned the outright ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament after finishing 17-1 in league play.
Jon Scheyer's club is far and away the best team in the ACC, and when fully healthy, it looks unbeatable at times. The issue now is that the Blue Devils are a long way from being fully healthy.
It has been reported that both sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster will be out for the entirety of the ACC Tournament with injury. Duke will now be down two starters heading into the postseason.
Ngongba did not play in Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina due to foot soreness. Foster logged 11 minutes before exiting with a foot injury and returning to the bench in the second half in a walking boot.
It was later revealed that Foster sustained a fractured foot. Ngongba is expected to be ready for the NCAA Tournament, but Foster's availability for the rest of the season is unknown.
However, injuries mean rotational pieces need to step up, and two Blue Devils are now primed to do so.
Maliq Brown
Brown will now be thrust into the starting center spot for the Blue Devils with Ngongba's absence. Despite standing at 6'9", the senior proved he can be extremely effective at the five against the Tar Heels.
In the 76-61 victory, Brown was outstanding. He went for 15 points, the most he has ever scored in a Blue Devil uniform, to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block on 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the field.
The Syracuse transfer is one of the most versatile and disruptive defenders in college basketball. He rarely looks for his own offense, but thrived in the pick-and-roll in the elevated role with Ngongba on the bench.
Brown has a chance to boost his NBA Draft status with the elite defender that he is, and he will fill the defensive anchor void that Ngongba handled for the majority of the season.
Cayden Boozer
Boozer has played significant minutes for the Blue Devils all season long and has started four contests, but is the only true point guard on the roster outside of Foster. At 6'4", Boozer is a great passer and can run the show in the break.
Duke will not be surrendering much size with the switch from Foster to Boozer, but in today's age of college hoops, a freshman running the show, especially in the postseason, can become a rocky path.
Boozer has played a healthy amount of minutes on the floor with Foster, but he will now be tasked as the sole floor general as the Blue Devils hunt for an ACC Tournament crown.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.