Duke’s Brown Earns Well-Deserved Breakout Senior Night Performance

Duke basketball senior forward Maliq Brown was the only senior in the rotation for the Blue Devils this season. One of the biggest questions entering the 2025-26 campaign surrounding the Blue Devils was how young it was, and Brown was one of the most important pieces to Duke's success.

The 6'9" forward spent two seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Duke, and established himself as one of the best defenders in all of college basketball. Brown's contributions will rarely pop out in the stat sheet, but he affects the game in so many different ways.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, Duke (29-2, 17-1 ACC) capped off its regular season with a 76-61 win over No. 17 North Carolina (24-7, 12-6 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Not only was this the final game Brown would play at Cameron, but his impact needed to be felt more than ever, as sophomore center Patrick Ngongba did not play due to a foot injury, and Brown was now thrust into the starting lineup at the five spot.

Senior night at Cameron Indoor and the crowd goes crazy for Maliq Brown.



The senior didn't just contribute, but was absolutely fantastic in the victory.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) drives the ball around Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown Caps Off Cameron Indoor Career on High Note

From the jump, Brown was one of the most impactful players on the floor. He's the king of deflections in college basketball, and his active hands made life incredibly difficult for the Tar Heels offensively. The Syracuse transfer was also lethal in the pick-and-roll and was more of an offensive weapon than he has been throughout the rest of his career.

Brown tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, five steals, and a block on the night. This was the most points he has ever scored in a game in a Blue Devil uniform, and four of his boards were on the offensive glass.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In an elevated role, Brown showed just how valuable he is to a team and how he can impact the game in so many different ways. He's arguably the most versatile defender in all of college basketball and makes all the little plays that win games.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) brings the ball to the basket during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown ‘Blessed’ To Wear Duke Uniform

After a career night against Duke's arch rival, Brown expressed his gratitude for getting to wear the Duke Blue over the last two seasons.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and guard Cayden Boozer (2) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“There were a lot of emotions all week and I just wanted to do anything I could to help us win," Brown said. "I’m blessed, it’s been a dream come true to wear this jersey and play in this gym - and I’m glad we got the win.”

Ngongba is expected to miss significant time, which paves the way for Brown to further make his mark with Duke.