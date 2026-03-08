Injury Bug Bites Both Duke and North Carolina

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils officially end their regular season with a 29-2 overall record and a 17-1 record in ACC play. The Blue Devils closed the regular season on an eight-game win streak, winning those games by an average margin of 23.1 points.

Duke defeated No. 17 North Carolina (24-7, 12-6 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium 76-61 on Saturday night.

Over that win streak to end it, the Blue Devils didn't allow 65 or more points to a single opponent over that span, and the only contest that finished with a single-digit margin of victory for Duke was the one game that took place out of conference. Duke took down then-No. 1 Michigan 68-63 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Tar Heels were hit with a devastating blow the day before round two of the best rivalry in college basketball, as it was announced that star freshman forward Caleb Wilson would miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season after undergoing season-ending surgery due to a broken thumb incurred in a non-contact practice drill.

However, Duke dealt with injuries themselves, as sophomore center Patrick Ngongba appeared on the injury report later in the week and was deemed a game-time decision. During the game, as well, the Blue Devils had to adjust.

Absence of Caleb Wilson Clear for North Carolina

The Tar Heels took down the Blue Devils 71-68 in Chapel Hill just about a month ago, and Wilson went for 23 points in the outing. Before the injury, the 6'10" forward was averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals a night on 57.8% shooting from the field. He led North Carolina in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks.

Wilson is one of the most electrifying players in college basketball, and it was obvious his absence would be felt, especially against a Duke team that lives inside the paint.

The Blue Devils won the paint battle 36-28 and outrebounded North Carolina 42-29. Duke also snagged 18 offensive boards to UNC's five.

Duke Limited With Injuries

Ngongba ended up not playing against North Carolina, and the Blue Devils were hit with another key injury, as junior guard Caleb Foster left the contest in the first half with a right foot injury. He emerged from the locker room in the second half with a walking boot on his right foot.

Foster appeared to be in a good amount of pain, and it is currently unclear how severe his injury is. Regardless, the Blue Devils now have two starters on the injury report heading into the ACC Tournament.

Duke was still able to get revenge on a UNC team that crushed the souls of the Blue Devil faithful in Chapel Hill earlier this season. Jon Scheyer's club will now prepare for the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals next Thursday.