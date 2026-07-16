'Unreal.' Ex-Duke Star Knueppel Raves About Boumtje Boumtje

Duke basketball fans now have their first look at star incoming freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in Duke blue.

Since the FIBA U17 World Cup, Boumtje Boumtje has been gaining serious momentum as a big-time prospect, and what's most enticing about the 7'1" big man is that Duke will have him for two years.

Boumtje Boumtje will be 17 years old for the entire 2026-27 college basketball season and must spend at least two years in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft.

With the elite skill Boumtje Boumtje already boasts, he is gaining hype quickly. He's already catching the attention of one former Blue Devil star.

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel Has High Praise for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Kon Knueppel spent one season at Duke in 2024-25, a crucial part of that Final Four team along with Cooper Flagg. The ACC Tournament MVP then went on to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Knueppel was one of the most talented freshmen to come through the Duke program in recent years, and even he has high praise for Boumtje Boumtje.

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a recent appearance on the Crazie Cast podcast, Knueppel said what he thinks about Boumtje Boumtje's game ahead of his rookie year in Durham.

"He looks unreal," Knueppel said.

"The rebounding numbers, like it looked like 15 rebounds, like every time I looked. So, I mean, I'm excited about him. You know, you get two years to develop at Duke."

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with his elite offensive arsenal, passing ability, and rim-protecting prowess, Boumtje Boumtje's rebounding is another major advantage. At the FIBA World Cup, he averaged 10.9 rebounds per game, including 2.4 per game on the offensive glass.

He went for double-digit rebounds in four of Team USA's seven games and totaled 46 boards over the team's final three contests en route to leading the Americans in rebounding and earning the event's MVP award.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Boumtje Boumtje Brings to Duke

Right off the bat, Boumtje Boumtje's mix of length and offensive skill will get him on the floor quickly. Head coach Jon Scheyer prides his rotations on defensive length and versatility, and Boumtje Boumtje has that, mixed with an established three-point shot, an ability to create off the bounce, and a passing game.

I think the 7'1" unicorn prospect will start at the four right away, despite being 17 years old. He already possesses a ton of polish on the offensive end of the floor, and his proven scoring ability at different levels of the floor is too glaring to overlook.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje's long-term ceiling is as high as any prospect Scheyer has had since he took over as Duke's head coach. Additionally, Scheyer will have two years to develop one of the most intriguing college basketball freshmen we've seen in years. It should be no surprise if Boumtje Boumtje is one of the top three or five best players in college basketball in 2027-28 and the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.