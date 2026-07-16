'Unreal.' Ex-Duke Star Knueppel Raves About Boumtje Boumtje
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Duke basketball fans now have their first look at star incoming freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in Duke blue.
Since the FIBA U17 World Cup, Boumtje Boumtje has been gaining serious momentum as a big-time prospect, and what's most enticing about the 7'1" big man is that Duke will have him for two years.
Boumtje Boumtje will be 17 years old for the entire 2026-27 college basketball season and must spend at least two years in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft.
With the elite skill Boumtje Boumtje already boasts, he is gaining hype quickly. He's already catching the attention of one former Blue Devil star.
Former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel Has High Praise for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
Kon Knueppel spent one season at Duke in 2024-25, a crucial part of that Final Four team along with Cooper Flagg. The ACC Tournament MVP then went on to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
Knueppel was one of the most talented freshmen to come through the Duke program in recent years, and even he has high praise for Boumtje Boumtje.
On a recent appearance on the Crazie Cast podcast, Knueppel said what he thinks about Boumtje Boumtje's game ahead of his rookie year in Durham.
"He looks unreal," Knueppel said.
"The rebounding numbers, like it looked like 15 rebounds, like every time I looked. So, I mean, I'm excited about him. You know, you get two years to develop at Duke."
Along with his elite offensive arsenal, passing ability, and rim-protecting prowess, Boumtje Boumtje's rebounding is another major advantage. At the FIBA World Cup, he averaged 10.9 rebounds per game, including 2.4 per game on the offensive glass.
He went for double-digit rebounds in four of Team USA's seven games and totaled 46 boards over the team's final three contests en route to leading the Americans in rebounding and earning the event's MVP award.
What Boumtje Boumtje Brings to Duke
Right off the bat, Boumtje Boumtje's mix of length and offensive skill will get him on the floor quickly. Head coach Jon Scheyer prides his rotations on defensive length and versatility, and Boumtje Boumtje has that, mixed with an established three-point shot, an ability to create off the bounce, and a passing game.
I think the 7'1" unicorn prospect will start at the four right away, despite being 17 years old. He already possesses a ton of polish on the offensive end of the floor, and his proven scoring ability at different levels of the floor is too glaring to overlook.
Boumtje Boumtje's long-term ceiling is as high as any prospect Scheyer has had since he took over as Duke's head coach. Additionally, Scheyer will have two years to develop one of the most intriguing college basketball freshmen we've seen in years. It should be no surprise if Boumtje Boumtje is one of the top three or five best players in college basketball in 2027-28 and the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine