Duke Basketball Projected Starting Five for 2026-27 Season

We have released a few projected starting lineups for the 2026-27 Duke basketball program throughout the offseason, but some late additions could prompt changes.

For the most part, the starting five is known. However, there are a few positions, namely point guard and power forward, that seem like the two most open position battles on the roster right now.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Head coach Jon Scheyer built a team that will enter the season as likely the deepest team in college basketball. Inevitably, some of the star talent on the roster will not get the minutes they were hoping for, at least right away.

With Duke's rotation likely set, let's project the 2026-27 starting five.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

PG: Caleb Foster

It's mainly been a debate between Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer for the starting point guard role, but I favor Foster simply due to his experience and ability to command the offense.

After a disappointing sophomore season, Foster put together a major bounce-back showing in 2025-26. The 6'5" guard tallied career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three-point range on 3.0 attempts.

Foster was one of Duke's best perimeter defenders and is one of the better rebounding point guards in the country. He has been with Duke in so many big moments and knows how to adjust his play style to impact the outcome game by game. Experience matters, and Foster's poise and ability to impact winning in a ton of different ways earn him the starting role out of the gate.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

SG: John Blackwell

There will be no debate for John Blackwell as the other starting guard. The Wisconsin transfer will enter his senior year in Durham as the Blue Devils' top scoring option.

Blackwell is coming off a year with the Badgers, where he averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. The 6'4" Michigan native tallied 15 games of over 20 points scored and five of 30 or more, including two straight in the Big Ten Tournament.

Blackwell has the keys to the offense, and expect him to get up 12 to 15 shots a night. As a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, the portal's top guard is set up for an All-American senior year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

SF: Dame Sarr

Dame Sarr will start, given his elite defensive capabilities at 6'8". The Italian wing will provide tons of value right away with his defensive versatility and instincts, but if he can become the sharpshooter he was scouted as before coming to college basketball, he will be one of the best 3-and-D wings in the country.

Sarr shot 32.3% from three on 3.5 attempts last season for the Blue Devils, but shot over 40% while playing professionally with FC Barcelona, albeit on low volume.

Sarr showed flashes of his catch-and-shoot prowess, but if he can put together a full season of consistent outside shooting on decent volume with the defensive talent he already possesses, he will be one of the most valuable wings in college basketball and in lottery discussions come the 2027 NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

PF: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Boumtje Boumtje will be just 17 years old when he begins his college basketball career, but his offensive skill set at 7'1" and 230 pounds will make it extremely difficult for Scheyer not to keep him on the floor.

The Florida native has an elite offensive skill set for his size and age, with an extremely impressive ability to pass and create his own shot. He's already a proven three-point shooter and can beat guards and bigs off the dribble.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

His defense needs work, but his offensive arsenal is too elite to ignore. Due to his age, Boumtje Boumtje will have to spend two seasons in college basketball. After two seasons with Scheyer's development, Boumtje Boumtje will be in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Boumtje Boumtje will compete for the Team USA U17 National Team at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

C: Patrick Ngongba

Patrick Ngongba elected to return to Duke despite being projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. This season, he will be one of the focal points for the Blue Devils on both sides of the floor.

Health will be the biggest thing for the 6'11" center, as he has missed 15 games across his two seasons at Duke. If he can stay healthy, Ngongba will be one of the most productive two-way centers in the sport.

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) blocks the shot of TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ngongba advanced his offensive package as a sophomore, became a much more versatile defender and rim protector, and established an impressive passing game. An All-ACC junior season is on the horizon.