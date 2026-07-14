Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

Tuesday’s NBA Summer League action closes with a rivalry matchup, as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are 2-0 so far in Las Vegas, and they’ve gotten a ton of action under their belt this summer after participating in the California Classic earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Clips are 1-1, picking up a win on Sunday night in a marquee matchup between two top-five picks in the Clippers’ Keaton Wagler and Utah’s Darryn Peterson.

After dropping 23 points in a win over the Utah Jazz, Wagler – the No. 5 overall pick – may end up getting shut down for the rest of Summer League, as teams tend to rest their lottery picks after a few games. The Clippers have not released an injury report for tonight's game yet, so Wagler’s status is something to monitor.

Keaton Wagler, the 5th overall pick, led the way for the Clippers!



🏀 23 PTS (team-high)

🏀 4 AST

🏀 4 3PM (team-high)



The @LAClippers win in @NBASummerLeague action 👏 pic.twitter.com/bFNqGCPvt3 — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2026

Betting on Summer League isn’t easy, as teams prioritize development and aren’t exactly playing strict rotations like they would in the regular season. So, I often stay away, even though the odds can be helpful for assessing the young core of a team ahead of the next season.

For those who want a prediction and more on this game, the SI Betting team still has you covered with the latest odds, a player to watch and a game pick on Tuesday night.

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -3.5 (-105)

Lakers +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Clippers: -162

Lakers: +136

Total

179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thoms & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Clippers record: 1-1

Lakers record: 2-0

Clippers vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers vs. Lakers Key Player to Watch

Arthur Kaluma, Forward, Lakers

Kaluma was undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he turned in an all-time performance against Dallas in Summer League, dropping 34 points (six 3-pointers) on 11-of-16 shooting.

HAVE A NIGHT, ARTHUR KALUMA!



34 PTS (11-16 FGM)

5 REB

6 3PM



The @Lakers pick up the win in @NBASummerLeague play 👏 pic.twitter.com/2rxcKFxVlJ — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2026

Now, Kaluma isn’t going to walk into a major role with the Lakers this season, but it’s possible another strong showing in Summer League will give him a chance to earn a two-way with the team.

Los Angeles has re-tooled its roster around Luka Doncic this offseason, and it has done a solid job of finding undrafted talent before, such as Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso.

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are 2-0 so far in Las Vegas, blowing out Dallas by 21 points in their last game.

L.A. has multiple wins by double digits, and it has been able to get an extended look at 2025 second-round pick Adou Thiero this offseason.

2026 first-round pick Cameron Carr did not play in the Lakers’ last game, and it’s possible both teams are at less than full strength for this matchup.

I don’t mind getting the points with the Lakers, who have a pair of wins by double-digits in Las Vegas and a 4-1 record this summer, including the California Classic.

Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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