Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
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Tuesday’s NBA Summer League action closes with a rivalry matchup, as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers are 2-0 so far in Las Vegas, and they’ve gotten a ton of action under their belt this summer after participating in the California Classic earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the Clips are 1-1, picking up a win on Sunday night in a marquee matchup between two top-five picks in the Clippers’ Keaton Wagler and Utah’s Darryn Peterson.
After dropping 23 points in a win over the Utah Jazz, Wagler – the No. 5 overall pick – may end up getting shut down for the rest of Summer League, as teams tend to rest their lottery picks after a few games. The Clippers have not released an injury report for tonight's game yet, so Wagler’s status is something to monitor.
Betting on Summer League isn’t easy, as teams prioritize development and aren’t exactly playing strict rotations like they would in the regular season. So, I often stay away, even though the odds can be helpful for assessing the young core of a team ahead of the next season.
For those who want a prediction and more on this game, the SI Betting team still has you covered with the latest odds, a player to watch and a game pick on Tuesday night.
Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clippers -3.5 (-105)
- Lakers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -162
- Lakers: +136
Total
- 179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 14
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thoms & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Clippers record: 1-1
- Lakers record: 2-0
Clippers vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers vs. Lakers Key Player to Watch
Arthur Kaluma, Forward, Lakers
Kaluma was undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he turned in an all-time performance against Dallas in Summer League, dropping 34 points (six 3-pointers) on 11-of-16 shooting.
Now, Kaluma isn’t going to walk into a major role with the Lakers this season, but it’s possible another strong showing in Summer League will give him a chance to earn a two-way with the team.
Los Angeles has re-tooled its roster around Luka Doncic this offseason, and it has done a solid job of finding undrafted talent before, such as Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso.
Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are 2-0 so far in Las Vegas, blowing out Dallas by 21 points in their last game.
L.A. has multiple wins by double digits, and it has been able to get an extended look at 2025 second-round pick Adou Thiero this offseason.
2026 first-round pick Cameron Carr did not play in the Lakers’ last game, and it’s possible both teams are at less than full strength for this matchup.
I don’t mind getting the points with the Lakers, who have a pair of wins by double-digits in Las Vegas and a 4-1 record this summer, including the California Classic.
Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.