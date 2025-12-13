How Leadership, Chemistry Drive Duke’s Fast Start

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer is showing exactly why he is one of the best coaches in College Basketball. It is not about him, but he is putting on a clinic with the way he has started this season.

Scheyer is proving why Duke is still one of the best, if not the best, college basketball programs in the country. It is all about Duke right now, and this team has it rolling, and they could take this deeper than many expected them to come into the season.

Duke is still getting top freshmen, and they continue to put them in the best position to have success in college basketball and at the next level. It is no secret why top players, whether it is in the transfer portal or coming out of high school, want to play for Coach Scheyer and Duke. He has a great staff, and this season, it is showing why they are the best program in the game. This team has looked great, and it is a mix of freshmen and returning players.

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with guard Isaiah Evans (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It has that feeling that these players have been playing together for longer than just months. We are only in December, and the chemistry for this Blue Devils is the best in the country, and every game that goes by, you see it get built more and more. That was the huge concern, but not anymore. They are proving it, and they will continue to build on all the momentum they have right now.

A big reason why Duke is off to a great start, that leadership no one expected Duke to have this early has been there all season long.

Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to forward Maliq Brown (6) during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke's rotation is deep

"Perhaps one of the Blue Devils' greatest strengths is their depth, utilizing a nine-man rotation that offers them various looks and line-ups. Looking at Evan Miya analytics, Duke's top five-man line-up is that of Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Nikolas Khamenia, and Patrick Ngongba II, the starting five Duke has used for its last two games," said Anna Sndyer of The Fayetteville Observer.

Veteran leadership showing up in crucial moments

"From Isaiah Evans' game winning 3-pointer over Florida to Caleb Foster making a key steal on Florida's ensuing possession, those are just two examples of Duke’s returners providing stability and poise in high-pressure situations. Evans is second to Boozer with 12.2 points per game while Foster leads the team shooting 42.4% from 3."

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE