Latest Poll Shows More Disrespect for Duke

The Duke Blue Devils have had one of the most impressive runs, if not the most impressive run, out of any team in college basketball to start the season. They have played in some tough games, against some of the best teams in college basketball, and have figured out a way to come out on top in each of those games.

That has been something everyone has been talking about this season. No one expected the Blue Devils to be this good, this early in the 2025 season.

They knew they had a lot of talent, and they were going to be a good team, but this team has been playing like they are in midseason form. They have not lost, and they are only getting better each time they go out there and take the court. It has been a great coaching job by head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff. They have got this team rolling. It is a mixed group of returners and talented freshmen who have come together and look like they have been for a long time.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right, pressure Duke's Cameron Boozer during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Their style of play is making the right basketball play. It does not matter what player it is; they all have the same thing in mind. They are all about the team, and whatever gives the team the best chance to win, that is what they are going to do. They are coming for every team they play, and they have opened many eyes this season.

Duke Respected Once Again

For a team that is unbeaten and has done it by beating some of the top teams in college basketball, you would think they would be the top team in college basketball. But in the latest AP Poll, the Blue Devils remain in the same position as the last one. They put Duke at No. 3 once again.

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

"After surging to a 10-0 start, the Blue Devils remain one of seven undefeated teams in college basketball," said Abby DiSalvo of The Chronicle. "That success helped head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad slot into the No. 3 spot for the second week in a row, with Duke continuing to edge out 11-0 Iowa State through a stronger resume."

"Arizona (9-0) maintained its command of the top spot with a 21-point win over ranked Alabama, and Michigan (10-0) defeated Maryland to hold onto its No. 2 title. The poll made only two top-10 adjustments: Gonzaga rose one spot to No. 7, and Houston fell one spot to No. 8."

