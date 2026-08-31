What Duke Football Camp Told Us About Coach Diaz's Vision

Every ACC team's goal is to win the conference championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. If you get there and win, you'll be either the only representative of the conference or one of the representatives in the College Football Playoff.

Last year, the Duke Blue Devils stunned the Power Four with their upset victory, becoming outright conference champions for the first time in six decades. What head coach Manny Diaz has done over the last two years is nothing short of incredible for a program already on the rise under previous coach Mike Elko.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Duke Must Overcome Obstacles

Diaz has overachieved in his two full seasons as Blue Devils head coach. However, with expectations entering this season as reigning conference victors and a new-look roster, the goal of repeating as conference champions may be questionable at best, but after fall camp, Diaz's vision remains intact.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You may have read this over and over throughout the offseason: Duke lost a ton of star power in the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. They've had to use that same portal, plus talent retention from much of their depth, to form the roster we see today. It is not pretty, nor does it get people excited, but there is a direction this team could go that will allow them to either overachieve or shock the world.

The Blue Devils have questions at wide receiver and quarterback, something you never want ahead of Week 1. What these new players, such as quarterback Walker Eget and wide receivers Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas, will provide will be dependent on how the run game is established early in games—running back Nate Sheppard is "the guy" of this offense, and he'll handle the workhorse duties.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is hope that Diaz's strengths as a former defensive coordinator can help his defense return to its 2024 form, one of the best in the conference that season. Last year's passing defense was abysmal, but improved depth, competition, and the potential emergence of a twitchier pass rush led by Duke's highest-rated recruit, Bryce Davis, could make Diaz's vision a reality.

Diaz's Post-Fall Camp Vision

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, what exactly is this vision? Duke seems prepared to be a run-first offense, with their defense making enough stops to allow Eget to be a game manager of the passing game. Whether this wins the Blue Devils nine games for a third consecutive season remains to be seen.

It is likely true that the players within the program believe in their ability to repeat as ACC champions and are laser-focused on going 1-0 against the Tulane Green Wave, the defending AAC champions. When we get our first look at Duke's roster this Saturday, the vision must be put into practice.