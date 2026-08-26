3 Takeaways From Duke Football's Quarterback Competition

The mystery of who will be the Duke Blue Devils' Week 1 starting quarterback is no longer.

Head coach Manny Diaz announced that San Jose State transfer Walker Eget would be the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Tulane Green Wave in 10 days, after a tight battle with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have their signal-caller for the offense, for now. However, there is more to take away from this big news for the program. Here are my three takeaways from Tuesday's big announcement.

An Expected Move That Was More Difficult To Secure

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When the Blue Devils added Eget in the 11th hour of the transfer portal, many assumed he would be the starting quarterback one way or another. His production from past seasons, paired with a strong arm, suggested he would seamlessly take the reins this fall. However, Mahan gave Eget a strong run for the spot, suggesting the redshirt freshman has developed more quickly than expected.

Becoming the starting quarterback wasn't easy for Eget. It does give Duke early steadiness to start the season against Tulane.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget Faces a Shorter Leash Beyond Week 1

With that said, I don't think Eget's leash is long at all. If the sixth-year senior proves to be inconsistent in game action, don't be surprised if Diaz looks toward the direction of his young signal-caller. The 2025 recruiting class may just become the most impactful in recent program history, with Mahan potentially playing a key role in the Blue Devils' offense.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Mahan provides another element to what should be a more aggressive rushing attack under offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer. However, Eget's arm talent may help the vertical passing game with Jaivon Solomon and Javen Nicholas. No doubt it would be helpful if Eget proves to be a competent passer as more of a game manager for the Blue Devils offense.

Solidified Starting Spot Creates More Chemistry With Skill Players

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Javen Nicholas (5) makes a sideline catch against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Duke has solidified its starting quarterback for the 2026 season, the focus in practice over the next couple of weeks can be on generating better chemistry between Eget and his skill players. With a new crop of starting wide receivers, connectivity and rapport are paramount for the Blue Devils' offense, especially as tight end Jeremiah Hasley looks to secure his place as a top tight end prospect for the NFL Draft.

Eget has two transfers at wide receiver, Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas, to spark the passing game. While the leash is shorter for the sixth-year signal-caller, the path to being a good game manager is being on the same page with your pass-catchers. Eget and Brewer can focus on that moving ahead.