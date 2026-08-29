Which Young Duke Players Could Become Larger Stars Than Anticipated

With a week to go before the Duke football program begins its 2026 regular season against Tulane on Sept. 5, a lot remains unclear.

We have spent a lot of time throughout the summer breaking down this roster on both sides of the ball and evaluating why there is hope for this Blue Devils squad to once again be competitive at the top of the ACC.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now, a lot of things will have to go right for Duke to legitimately compete. With so many new faces at so many different parts of the field, it's pretty difficult to gauge the Blue Devils heading into the year.

Additionally, some position groups still feel open for the taking, either at the starting spot or in the depth behind it, paving the way for some younger guys to get on the field maybe sooner than expected. Here are a couple.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jaivon Solomon

The Blue Devils' wide receiver room is potentially the biggest question mark on the entire roster. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff lost Cooper Barkate (transferred to Miami), Que'Sean Brown (transferred to Virginia Tech), and Sahmir Hagans (exhausted his eligibility) after the 2025 campaign - their top three receivers from that ACC title run.

As a result, the receiver spots for Duke in 2026 feel totally up in the air. Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas feel solidified as starters, but it's the third receiver spot that remains in question.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I still think redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon will earn the role, though guys like Jayden Moore, Jamien Little, and Kavon Simmons are in the mix.

Solomon had a great performance in Duke's first scrimmage of fall camp, grabbing three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns. It will be intriguing to monitor which receiver claims the third starting spot, but if Solomon does, he could be a consistent contributor on the offense.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jayvian Tanelus

The Blue Devils' running back room might be deeper than originally anticipated. Obviously, it starts with star sophomore Nate Sheppard, who will get the bulk of the carries. However, the unit behind Sheppard could be solid.

Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell shows promise as a complementary back, though he has been productive in only one of his five seasons of college football so far (2024 at Florida Atlantic). Behind Campbell, 3-star freshman Jayvian Tanelus could see some carries.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanelus was mentioned in both of Duke's fall camp scrimmages. He went for eight carries for 48 yards and eight carries for 38 yards in the Blue Devils' first and second scrimmages, respectively.

Behind Sheppard, Tanelus could carve out a scarce role in the run game.