Which Young Duke Players Could Become Larger Stars Than Anticipated
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With a week to go before the Duke football program begins its 2026 regular season against Tulane on Sept. 5, a lot remains unclear.
We have spent a lot of time throughout the summer breaking down this roster on both sides of the ball and evaluating why there is hope for this Blue Devils squad to once again be competitive at the top of the ACC.
Now, a lot of things will have to go right for Duke to legitimately compete. With so many new faces at so many different parts of the field, it's pretty difficult to gauge the Blue Devils heading into the year.
Additionally, some position groups still feel open for the taking, either at the starting spot or in the depth behind it, paving the way for some younger guys to get on the field maybe sooner than expected. Here are a couple.
WR Jaivon Solomon
The Blue Devils' wide receiver room is potentially the biggest question mark on the entire roster. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff lost Cooper Barkate (transferred to Miami), Que'Sean Brown (transferred to Virginia Tech), and Sahmir Hagans (exhausted his eligibility) after the 2025 campaign - their top three receivers from that ACC title run.
As a result, the receiver spots for Duke in 2026 feel totally up in the air. Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas feel solidified as starters, but it's the third receiver spot that remains in question.
I still think redshirt freshman Jaivon Solomon will earn the role, though guys like Jayden Moore, Jamien Little, and Kavon Simmons are in the mix.
Solomon had a great performance in Duke's first scrimmage of fall camp, grabbing three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns. It will be intriguing to monitor which receiver claims the third starting spot, but if Solomon does, he could be a consistent contributor on the offense.
RB Jayvian Tanelus
The Blue Devils' running back room might be deeper than originally anticipated. Obviously, it starts with star sophomore Nate Sheppard, who will get the bulk of the carries. However, the unit behind Sheppard could be solid.
Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell shows promise as a complementary back, though he has been productive in only one of his five seasons of college football so far (2024 at Florida Atlantic). Behind Campbell, 3-star freshman Jayvian Tanelus could see some carries.
Tanelus was mentioned in both of Duke's fall camp scrimmages. He went for eight carries for 48 yards and eight carries for 38 yards in the Blue Devils' first and second scrimmages, respectively.
Behind Sheppard, Tanelus could carve out a scarce role in the run game.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine