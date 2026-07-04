Why a QB Change Could Happen Quickly for Duke Football

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program are hoping to compete once again atop the ACC standings despite a slew of departures that left the program completely depleted.

Most notably, the Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah, who entered the transfer portal and committed to Miami a few weeks after publicly announcing his return to Duke.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke filed a lawsuit against Mensah for breaching the terms of his NIL contract, but the case was settled before it reached court.

Mensah's last-second exit left the Blue Devils in a tough spot, as most of the top portal quarterbacks had already found their new homes. Eventually, the program landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Projected To Be Duke's Starting Quarterback

Walker Eget received a waiver from the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility, and he will spend that year in Durham as Duke's projected starting quarterback. However, he's fairly unproven.

The California native spent his whole prior collegiate career with the Spartans, serving as the team's starter for the past two seasons. In two years as a starter, Eget compiled 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions on about a 58% completion percentage.

The pro with Eget is his big arm, which could bode well in Jonathan Brewer's air-raid scheme. Eget threw for over 300 yards in six games last season.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, one of the main cons is his turnover issues, as the 6'3" signal caller has thrown 19 picks in just two seasons.

Eget is replacing a quarterback like Mensah, who led the ACC last season in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34) while throwing just six picks. He was the focal point of a Duke offense that led the conference in points per game (34.6).

Now, Eget has the talent, but he's unproven, playing his entire career below the Power Conference level. It's unclear how long a leash Diaz and Co. will give him.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Mahan Could See a Start

Next in line at the quarterback spot are South Alabama transfer Ari Patu and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan. I think Mahan will end up as Duke's No. 2 quarterback to start the year, but who knows how long Diaz will wait to make a change if Eget struggles.

Mahan has the talent to be a starting quarterback in the ACC and is a threat with his legs. Eget went for 195 rushing yards in two seasons as a starter at San Jose State.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will likely be a team that wins with its defense, but with such a potent scoring offense a season ago, Diaz and Co. will likely want to keep that a threat.

Maybe Eget turns into the surefire starter Duke was looking for out of the portal, and none of these conversations ever arise. However, if the former Spartan struggles to find a rhythm early on, don't be surprised if Mahan gets a crack at the starting job.