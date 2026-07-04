Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 20
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Defense. Defense. Defense. That is probably how the Duke football program will win games in 2026.
Duke fans all know the mess of an offseason that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff went through. Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate, potentially the top quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, in the ACC last season, departed the program and headed to Miami.
Star running back Nate Sheppard is back with the Blue Devils, but with so many newcomers and a ton of unanswered questions, it is pretty difficult to bet on the offense being nearly as prolific as it was in 2025.
The Blue Devils won their first ACC Championship last season, and much of that credit goes to their league-leading scoring offense, as Duke averaged 34.6 points per game.
As I break down Duke heading into 2026, it is reminding me more and more of the 2024 season. The Blue Devils were one of the bottom-tier offenses in the ACC, but an elite defense propelled them to nine wins in Diaz's first year as head coach.
Heading into 2026, I see a lot of that same makeup. Now, Duke did lose a lot of pieces on the defensive side of the ball, including Chandler Rivers, Wesley Williams, Vincent Anthony Jr., and Terry Moore (although he didn't play at all in 2025). However, the new additions and returners on the defensive side of the ball for Duke seem to offer much more promise.
As we have preached throughout our preseason Duke football 2026 top 30 players series, the Blue Devils need plenty of guys to take major leaps if they expect to compete at or near the top of the ACC standings this season.
I feel a lot more confident in the defense's ability to do that. The front seven could be one of Duke's best units on the team, and that group was the main reason the program found success in 2024.
The Blue Devils led the ACC in sacks (43), forced fumbles (19), and fumbles recovered (14). Duke was not expected to do much that season, but an overachieving defensive unit led the team to a highly successful year one under Diaz. I see that same script forming here in 2026.
As we just mentioned, the Blue Devils will need some of their returners to step up on all parts of the field. We continue our top 30 series with one of those returners with a chance to become a mainstay in the secondary.
Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta
Terry Moore didn't play in 2026 due to a torn ACL he suffered in Duke's 2024 bowl game loss against Ole Miss. But he was probably the Blue Devils' best defensive player in 2024. This offseason, Moore hit the transfer portal and committed to Ohio State.
Duke also lost former Sam Houston State transfer Caleb Weaver, who tied the team lead in tackles last season with 90, to go along with two pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Thus, Pellicciotta becomes one of the Duke returners who has the skill set to make an impact in 2026.
Pellicciotta is entering his true sophomore campaign with the Blue Devils and was one of five freshmen to letter last season. The former 3-star recruit was rated as the No. 1,467 overall player, No. 126 safety, and No. 26 player out of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings, coming out of Malvern Prep (PA).
Per 247, Duke was Pellicciotta's only Power Conference offer. He held offers from programs such as Army, Navy, Brown, Colgate, Fordham, Lehigh, and Harvard, among others.
Clearly, Diaz and Co. saw something in Pellicciotta, as he carved out a role as a true freshman. The 5'11" safety appeared in all 14 games for the Blue Devils as a rookie, tallying 26 total tackles, two pass deflections, an interception, and 0.5 tackle for loss.
As a true sophomore, there is serious potential for Pellicciotta to make a name for himself in the secondary room. The Blue Devils brought in a couple of intriguing secondary pieces, but as a returner, Pellicciotta has the talent to stay on the field.
Pellicciotta was fortunate, for better or for worse, with the star safety Moore out with injury for the entirety of the 2025 campaign. When the season began, it was unclear whether Moore would come back or not. He was originally set to try to make a return in the second half of the season, but that never came to fruition.
Therefore, it forced Diaz to look for some depth in the secondary. Weaver was great for the Blue Devils last year, and there are a few guys who will probably enter the season above Pellicciotta on the depth chart.
Returner DaShawn Stone, who you will see much later on in this top 30 series, will likely be a starter, as well as North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young, who I think is one of the program's best transfer additions heading into the season.
Still, there is certainly some space for Pellicciotta to make a jump. He has already proven he can contribute on a consistent basis, and with a year in the system, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke will likely utilize him.
As mentioned earlier, the Blue Devils have plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball. Although those question marks remain on defense, the unit looks a good deal more promising than the offense as of now.
Pellicciotta, like many of the players in the 20 to 30 range on this list, is a guy who will likely enter the regular season as a reserve, but has the potential to make big-time leaps with the departures Duke has had to deal with this offseason.
The true sophomore climbed up the ranks quickly as a freshman, and now enters his true sophomore season expected to make an impact. The secondary will be a very interesting position group to follow within the Duke program as training camp rolls around.
Other Top 30 Stories:
No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine