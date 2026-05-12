Why Duke's Dame Sarr Can Jump to 2027 Lottery Status

The Duke basketball program is once again entering the college basketball season as a heavyweight National Championship contender.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing back much more of their rotation than the program is typically used to, with four of the Blue Devils' top six scorers returning for 2026-27.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of those key returners is Italian wing Dame Sarr, who entered his freshman campaign with Duke as a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

That didn't necessarily work out, but Sarr is still oozing with potential. Here is why he can shoot into the lottery in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Tools Are Already There

At 6'8", Sarr projects as a stellar 3-and-D wing at the next level. This past season, he was arguably the Blue Devils' best overall defender. It was the inconsistent three-point shot that hindered his draft status.

On the year, Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three-point range on over three attempts. He showed flashes of elite shooting potential, but couldn't quite put it together on a game-to-game basis.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

However, the shot is already there, and in a 3-and-D role next season on a deep Duke squad, Sarr could thrive.

Before coming to Durham, Sarr shot over 44% from beyond the arc with FC Barcelona. There is no need for development with either his outside shot or defensive capabilities. He has already proven to be an elite defender, so if he can shoot around 39% from the perimeter on around five attempts per game, that will assuredly skyrocket his draft stock.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 2027 Draft Class Is Viewed As Weak

Another reason it made sense for guys like Sarr or Patrick Ngongba to return to school is that the 2026 draft class is one of the most talented of all-time, whereas the 2027 class isn't viewed with quite the same level of hype.

Aside from the 2027 recruiting class's No. 1 overall player, Tyran Stokes, the top prospects in the class are viewed as developmental project pieces as opposed to polished prospects ready to lead a championship-caliber team right away.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The need for elite 3-and-D wings never goes away in the NBA, and Sarr is the exact archetype of that player. If he can defend at as elite a level as he did as a freshman and establish a consistent three-point threat, there's no doubt his NBA draft stock will rise significantly.