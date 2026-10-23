Full Preview for Duke Basketball's Second Exhibition Against Kansas

It's early, but the Duke Blue Devils have looked like the most dominant team in college basketball thus far through the preseason.

Duke took down Belmont 102-62 in a scrimmage on Oct. 8, then followed that up with a 103-64 rout of No. 8 Tennessee in its first exhibition on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils will finish preseason competition with an exhibition against No. 17 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday.

Duke will meet the Jayhawks at 1 pm ET on ESPN. Here's a preview before Jon Scheyer and Co.'s final exhibition game.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifth-Year Signings Exponentially Raise Kansas' Ceiling

Kansas has played two exhibitions so far, defeating Division II Pittsburg State 80-62 before falling to No. 11 Louisville on Wednesday at Phog Allen, 89-83. Despite the Jayhawks dropping the contest against Louisville, it's pretty clear their fifth-year signings significantly raise their ceiling for the 2026-27 season.

Bill Self brought back Melvin Council and Tre White, two key contributors from last year's team that earned a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. White was Kansas' second-leading scorer last season, averaging 13.5 points per game on 40.3% shooting from three, and Council averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 assists per outing.

Both Council and White received preliminary injunctions for a fifth year of eligibility to play this season and return to Lawrence. They both played in the NBA Summer League after going undrafted: Council suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans, and White played for the Miami Heat.

Additionally, Self recently added former Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, the 59th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, who was also granted another year of eligibility.

Kaufman-Renn didn't play against Louisville on Wednesday since he's only been with the program for a few days, but White and Council were the two best players on the floor for Kansas. White notched a game-high 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from distance, while Council dropped 20 points and four assists on 8-of-15 shooting and 3-of-6 from three.

With Council, White, and eventually Kaufman-Renn, Kansas transforms from a fringe top-20 team into a potential top-10 roster in college basketball heading into the season. However, the fifth-year signings aren't the only talent Self has at his disposal.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) shoots the ball under the hoop against Louisville Cardinals during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other Impactful Players for Jayhawks

I was pretty impressed with Tyran Stokes and Taylen Kinney against Louisville, Kansas' pair of 5-star freshman guards. Stokes was the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, and Kinney showed flashes against the Cards.

I found myself more impressed with Kinney at times. His burst in the open floor and tenacious on-ball defense stood out, but he's also got a really nice feel for the game with high-level athleticism. Kinney tallied four points, six assists, and a steal in the loss.

Stokes was generally viewed as a tier above every other top high school recruit in the 2026 class in terms of pure immediate talent, and he showcased his unique skill set on Wednesday. The 6'8" guard finished with 15 points and four dimes in 31 minutes. He's got great touch around the basket, and his stellar passing ability is clear, though he did seem a little out of control at times when getting downhill.

Not including Kaufman-Renn, the Jayhawks have two talented bigs in Paul Mbiya and former Blue Devil Christian Reeves. Kansas rarely put both on the floor together against Louisville, but it's possible they utilize two bigs on the floor at the same time more often against a team like Duke, especially if Kaufman-Renn plays.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) leaves the court as the seconds count down in a NCAA Tournament game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mbiya was a menace in the pick-and-roll and was highly impactful defensively, racking up six points, six boards, a block, and a steal in 18 minutes. If Kaufman-Renn plays on Sunday, Kansas has a formidable big-man crew that can compete with the Blue Devils.

Duke has been minimally tested so far in the preseason, scoring more than 100 points in each of its first two outings. Scheyer noted that there's a chance Caleb Foster plays against Kansas, as both Foster and Drew Scharnowski missed Duke's first two preseason games.

Kansas should be the toughest test for the Blue Devils so far, especially on the road. Duke has looked unbeatable so far, and although it's still early, another lopsided win over a talented Jayhawks club would be telling.