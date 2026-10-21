3 Instant Observations From Duke Basketball's Exhibition Win Over Tennessee

The Duke Blue Devils cruised to an exhibition win over No. 8 Tennessee, 103-64, on Tuesday night.

It's still preseason play, and it's important not to overreact to exhibitions. Still, this Duke team continues to look like it can be special. Both the Blue Devils and Volunteers had key players out with injuries, but Duke was clearly the better team from the opening tip. Here are a few instant observations from Duke's win over the Volunteers.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Patrick Ngongba II (21) answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Duke Team Is Special Defensively

We spent a lot of time this offseason discussing Duke's ceiling on the defensive end of the floor. After two exhibition games, forget the potential to be the best defensive team in college basketball this season; this Duke team could be one of the most dominant defensive teams we've seen in college basketball in the last few years.

The Blue Devils have switchable length everywhere, and, as it was for Belmont, it was a complete nightmare for the Volunteers to get anything going offensively in the half-court. Keep in mind this is a Tennessee club that could end up being one of the more prolific offensive teams in college basketball this season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (L) talks with referee Roger Ayers (R) against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke didn't force turnovers at a high rate last season, but it capitalized on Tennessee's mistakes tonight. It's going to be a major challenge for any team to generate consistent half-court offense against the Blue Devils this season.

Duke Might Have the Best Backcourt in College Basketball

Caleb Foster didn't play tonight, but Deron Rippey Jr., John Blackwell, and Cayden Boozer all made contributions on both ends of the floor. You can throw Bryson Howard into that group too, though I think he'll play more of a wing-type role a lot of the time as a freshman.

All four of the Blue Devils' true guards would probably be immediate starters on most high-major teams this season, and all four will make a big impact for Duke. Rippey showed flashes as a scorer and provided an instant burst on defense; Blackwell put his scoring prowess on display, and Boozer showed off his stellar defensive ability and prowess as a floor general.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame Sarr Can Be Duke's Best All-Around Player

With each game, sophomore Dame Sarr's potential jump this season looks bigger and bigger. The 6'8" wing has a great chance to be the Blue Devils' best defender this season. On the offensive end, he might not be the best at any one thing, but he could become this team's best all-around player.

Sarr didn't just find driving lanes against the Volunteers; he sought bodies at the basket and challenged defenders at the rim. He also showed vast improvement as a passer and cutter while being one of Duke's most impactful defenders.

The Italian can turn into a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft with a leap this season, and that jump could be bigger than many originally expected.