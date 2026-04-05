Why Dame Sarr Should Return to Duke for Year Two

One of the more highly touted NBA prospects entering this past year was Dame Sarr, who ultimately chose to play his college basketball at Duke. Back in November, ESPN projected Sarr as a lottery pick in their 2026 NBA Mock Draft, slotting him as high as 10th overall.

Before arriving in Durham, Sarr played overseas for FC Barcelona in the Liga ACB, Spain's top professional basketball league. In limited action, he averaged 5.4 points on 52 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from three in just 12 minutes per game across 12 appearances. While the sample size was small, the efficiency and shooting touch he displayed made him the most intriguing international prospect in his class.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Despite that promise, Sarr struggled to find a consistent footing in his freshman year at Duke. The adjustment from playing professional basketball overseas to competing in the college game proved more difficult than many anticipated.

Sarr at Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr began the season in the starting lineup but was moved to the bench after struggling in his first few games. He eventually worked his way back into the starting five and remained there for the rest of the season.

Throughout the year, Sarr showed flashes of his offensive potential while establishing himself as an elite defensive presence capable of guarding multiple positions. His best performance came early in the season against Army West Point, where he posted a season-high 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three, while also recording three steals in a performance that gave a clear preview of what he is capable of on both ends of the floor.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On the season, Sarr averaged 6.4 points on 40 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from three, along with 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. The raw numbers were underwhelming given the expectations, but the defensive impact and flashes of offensive ability told a more encouraging story.

A Potential Sophomore Year at Duke

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sarr's inconsistent freshman season caused his draft stock to slip considerably, and in what is shaping up to be a loaded draft class, he is currently projected as a potential second-round pick. Returning to Duke for a sophomore year would give him the opportunity to rebuild the stock he lost and enter the draft in a much stronger position.

The timing could not be better for both Sarr and the program. With Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba all likely heading to the NBA Draft, Duke will need players to step up and fill significant roles.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) drives to thebasket during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sarr is well-positioned to take on that challenge. His two-way potential, the combination of perimeter shooting, shot creation, and elite defensive versatility, makes him a candidate to emerge as one of the better players in the ACC if he makes the improvements his game is clearly capable of supporting. An ACC Player of the Year conversation is not out of the question if he puts it all together in year two.

A full year in Jon Scheyer's system, combined with an expanded role and the experience of competing at the college level, gives Sarr everything he needs to remind scouts why they were so high on him in the first place. If he comes back, Duke gets one of its most important returning players. And Sarr gets the chance to rewrite the narrative of his college career.