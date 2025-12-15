Concern Level For Benched Duke Freshman

Due is 10-0 to start the season and just completed one of the toughest stretches on the schedule. The Blue Devils took down Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State in consecutive games.

Jon Scheyer has leaned on his top-tier recruiting class, led by Cameron Boozer as a potential National Player of the Year candidate. He leads the Blue Devils in most categories, averaging 23 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

However, Duke hasn't been super efficient offensively, and there is still plenty of room to grow. Some of that might be due to the number of freshmen getting in games and still adjusting to the speed of the college game.

Duke's Cameron Boozer, center, waves to Michigan State fans as the Blue Devils begin celebrating during the second half in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

In fact, Scheyer recently made a change in the starting lineup, swapping one freshman for another. Some are developing faster than others.

But for the benched Blue Devil who is struggling, how concerned should Duke be long-term?

Dame Sarr

Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

After starting the first eight games of the season, freshman Dame Sarr was moved to the bench by Scheyer in favor of fellow freshman Nikolas Khamenia in the starting lineup.

Sarr played professionally with FC Barcelona before joining Duke this season, and he has been projected to become a late first-round or early second-round pick in this summer's NBA Draft .

However, things have not gone according to plan for the freshman from Italy. The 6-foot-8 wing is known for his defensive abilities and his developing offensive role, but he isn't scoring at a rate worthy of being in the starting five. Sarr is scoring just 6.4 points per game.

Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Sarr seems to have lost some confidence in his shot. In his first game off the bench against Florida, Sarr was held scoreless for the first time this season, missing his only shot of the night. The freshman has only scored in double-digits twice, which includes a 19-point outburst vs Army when he drained three triples.

There was some mild improvement for Sarr in Duke's latest game at Michigan State . After losing critical minutes, Sarr was on the floor late in the second half of a close game with the Spartans. He was confident enough to attempt a pair of shots in the final minutes, although neither fell.

Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) drives the ball down court against the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter of the Dick Vitale's Invitational game at Spectrum Center.

Still, it's good to see Sarr at least gain some confidence in crunch time. If anything, he is a plus on the defensive end, averaging 1.5 steals per game, and does a nice job limiting turnovers for the Blue Devils on offense.

Sarr won't be asked to run the offense, but he does need to become more reliable on the wing, both as a scorer and as a passer.

Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) shoots during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Right now, I wouldn't say there is too much reason to be concerned about Sarr's ability in big games. The sample size is small, and there will be opportunities. Duke has one more big test in non-conference play against No. 16 Texas Tech before tipping off ACC play.

He's worth keeping an eye on, specifically how Scheyer deploys him late in games.

