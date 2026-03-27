Duke Projected Starting Lineup for Sweet 16

Being in Washington, D.C., with the national spotlight shining bright will only add to the pressure on the Blue Devils as they prepare for their Sweet Sixteen matchup against St. John's.

Duke has been on a roll through the first two rounds of the tournament and enters the game as the number one seed, looking to reach the Elite Eight for the third straight season and the third time under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Imagesq | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As teams advance deeper into March Madness, rotations naturally get shorter, with coaches leaning on their best and most trusted players. Here is how Duke's starting lineup and bench could look against the Johnnies.

Projected Starters

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke has been without two key starters since the beginning of March, with Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba sidelined by injury. In their absence, Cayden Boozer and Maliq Brown have stepped into the starting lineup and played very well at point guard and center, respectively.

There is little reason to expect the starting lineup to change. Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Dame Sarr figure to start in the backcourt, while Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown will anchor the frontcourt.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) scores as Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward Micah Robinson (5) and guard Jayden Pierre (1) and forward David Punch (15) defend in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The one potential change worth considering would be Jon Scheyer sliding Nikolas Khamenia into the small forward spot and bringing Sarr off the bench. Khamenia is a more polished pure shooter than Sarr, and Scheyer could look to surround Cameron Boozer with additional floor spacers to open up the paint. However, given how well Sarr has been shooting recently, a change to the starting lineup would be surprising.

The Bench

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) reacts after scoring a three point basket in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke's bench has been thin with Foster and Ngongba both unavailable, placing more responsibility on the starters to carry heavy minutes. A sixth man has been logging close to 25 minutes per game as a result.

Khamenia has been the go-to option off the bench, and his shooting ability makes him too valuable to move out of that role. Darren Harris has also seen time in both tournament games, and while logging just 13 total minutes, he has provided Cayden Boozer with some rest at the point guard position and given Duke solid minutes ine the process.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) prepares to shootvduring a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ngongba made his return against TCU, playing 13 minutes and making a noticeable impact on the defensive end. However, four fouls and four turnovers made it clear that the rust is still there. With nearly a full week to recover and practice with the team, he will likely remain on a minutes restriction and continue to come off the bench.