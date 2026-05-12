Why Duke Fans Should Love Blackwell Testing NBA Waters
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The Duke Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college hoops season boasting one of the deepest rosters in the sport, paving the way for the program to return to the national title game for the first time since 2015.
Duke is bringing back four of its top six scorers while inking the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class and a slew of high-profile transfers. The obvious headliner of Duke's portal class is former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, who will be the squad's go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball.
Blackwell was one of the best scorers in college basketball last season, averaging over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 38.9% shooting from three. However, he hasn't declared his 100% commitment to the Blue Devils.
John Blackwell Attending NBA Combine
John Blackwell was one of 73 players invited to the NBA Combine, which the 6'4" guard is now actively participating in. This reminds the Blue Devil faithful of a similar situation from a year ago.
Last year at this time, Duke inked a commitment from Cedric Coward, one of the top guards in the portal. However, Coward said his focus remained on the 2025 NBA Draft, and when it was all said and done, Coward remained in the draft where he was selected in the lottery by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Now, this situation with Blackwell is completely different. The rising senior has hardly been seen on NBA Draft boards, let alone having first-round potential. With the expected paycheck Blackwell will earn in college basketball next season, it wouldn't make any financial sense for him to remain in the draft, given his current projection.
However, Duke fans should still like the fact that Blackwell is testing the waters.
Blackwell Testing NBA Waters Can Only Bring Positives
When Blackwell first hit the portal, he said his priorities for choosing a program were having the freedom to have the ball in his hands and develop for the NBA. He probably couldn't have chosen a better program than Duke for those reasons.
While testing the NBA waters, Blackwell will receive constructive feedback that he can bring back to the college game for his future. The likelihood that he remains in the draft is extremely low, so Duke fans should feel good that he is hearing feedback he can use to improve as he closes out his collegiate career at Duke.
As a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, Blackwell has the chance to put together an All-American-caliber season given his projected role with the Blue Devils.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.