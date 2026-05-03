Why Duke Fans Shouldn't Fear Potential John Blackwell Exit

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will enter the 2026-27 campaign with what is likely the deepest and most championship-ready roster he has had since he took over at the helm.

What sets this incoming Blue Devils squad apart is that they will not rely on raw freshman talent to win. Instead, Scheyer and Co. are bringing in an elite blend of rookie star power, returning rotation players, and experienced veterans via the transfer portal.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In seven of the past nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. That will, in all likelihood, not be the case this time around.

The main headliner among Duke newcomers is former Wisconsin star guard John Blackwell, who established himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball last season. The 6'4" guard averaged over 19 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on over seven attempts.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell is expected to be Duke's go-to guy offensively next season, but a recent development has raised some concerns about whether the guard will be in Durham next season.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) runs a drill during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

John Blackwell Listed on NBA Draft Early Entry List

Blackwell was listed on the 2026 NBA Draft early entry list, meaning he has at least put his name into the draft. Now, this likely means nothing, as Isaiah Evans did the same thing after announcing his return to Duke a season ago.

Obviously, it would be a devastating blow if Blackwell elected to remain in the NBA Draft, but Duke fans shouldn't worry about that being the case.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 71 players have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2026, which will be held Tuesday, June 23 (First Round) and Wednesday June 24 (Second Round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/GfV338yqsz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 27, 2026

Why Duke Fans Shouldn't Fear Blackwell Departure

Simply put, Blackwell isn't a highly-touted prospect in the upcoming draft. ESPN listed the former Badger as the No. 82 overall prospect in the class.

Given that there is a real chance that Blackwell is not selected at all in this summer's draft, mixed with the hefty paycheck he will make in college basketball next season as one of the most sought-after players in the portal, it wouldn't make any sense for him to make the jump to the NBA.

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell has committed to Duke, Todd Ramasar and Alexis Liatsos of Life Sports Agency told @On3.



The 6-5 junior averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, earning Third Team All-Big Ten honors.https://t.co/RIAeB5l9iR pic.twitter.com/ESUsG636V8 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 21, 2026

Upon entering the portal, Blackwell said he wanted to go to a program where he could have the ball in his hands often and develop his game, with the goal of eventually making the jump to the NBA. There aren't many better programs to do that than Duke.

Blackwell will almost certainly be a Blue Devil next season.