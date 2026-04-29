Duke Possibly in Unfavorable Yet Familiar Situation With John Blackwell
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The offseason up to this point for head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball program has been an overwhelming success.
Duke has brought back four of its top six scorers in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins is also back with the program. Scheyer and Co. are also bringing in the No. 2 overall 2026 recruiting class.
On top of retaining key players and signing elite freshman talent, Duke tapped into the transfer portal more than it has in the past four years under Scheyer, landing former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin star transfer guard John Blackwell.
Blackwell is the headline of Duke's incoming recruiting class, coming off a season where the 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball. As a junior with the Badgers, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.
It's clear that Blackwell will be Duke's go-to guy offensively next season, but a recent development may put that into question.
John Blackwell Appears on NBA Draft Early Entry List
Interestingly, despite committing to Duke, Blackwell's name appeared on the 2026 NBA Draft early entry list, indicating he has at least put his name in the draft.
Now, this could mean nothing, as Isaiah Evans did the same thing last year, shortly before returning to Duke. However, if Blackwell is seriously considering the NBA Draft, it could obviously be a major blow to the Duke program.
Odds are, this either means nothing or Blackwell could declare while maintaining his collegiate eligibility to get feedback from NBA scouts for the future. Upon entering the portal, Blackwell said that one of the biggest factors in his ultimate decision would be going to a program that can develop him for the NBA.
ESPN currently ranks Blackwell as the No. 82 overall draft prospect.
This Is a Familiar Situation for Duke
Duke fans don't have to look back too far to find a situation just like this, as Cedric Coward bailed on the Blue Devils for the NBA just a year ago.
Coward was regarded as one of the top guards in the portal, coming off a season where he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game on 55.7% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from three in six games (injury) at Washington State. After committing to Duke, Coward ultimately remained in the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was selected 11th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Granted, even after committing to Duke, Coward made it clear that his priority remained on the NBA Draft. Additionally, Coward was already viewed as a potential first-round pick, whereas Blackwell is not.
This is likely nothing for Duke fans to monitor, but Blackwell has at least entered his name into the NBA Draft.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.