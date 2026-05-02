Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum exited Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers with a calf issue after playing over 28 minutes of action.

Tatum was seen working the calf out during the game, but he did not return after exiting with Boston trailing the 76ers by double digits. Despite that, Tatum said on Thursday night after the loss that he expects to play in Game 7.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reinforced that thinking on Friday, and Tatum is not listed on the Celtics injury report for Game 7 on Saturday.

Joe Mazzulla reiterated this afternoon that Jayson Tatum will play in Game 7. #Celtics #76ers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 1, 2026

Boston is favored by 7.5 points at DraftKings, as it's looking to avoid being the 14th team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead. The C's were 11.5-point favorites at home in Game 5, so this is quite an adjustment in the line considering there haven't been any major changes to each team's injury report.

In this series, Tatum is averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range. There's no doubt that Boston is a better team with him in the lineup, as it is plus-28 in his minutes in this series.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for Tatum in Saturday's Game 7.

Best Jayson Tatum Prop Bet vs. 76ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-118)

So far in this series, Jayson Tatum has been Boston’s best rebounder, averaging 10.7 boards per game. He’s picked up at least 11 rebounds in four of the six games, including a 16-rebound showing in the last home game for Boston (Game 5).

Now, Tatum did have a calf issue in Game 6, but he still played 28:48 before exiting and pulled down 11 boards. So, I don’t mind taking a shot on him in a win-or-go home matchup on Saturday night.

The All-NBA forward is now averaging 15.2 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, and he’s put up 10.5, 9.7, 11.5 and 10.7 rebounds per game over his last four playoff runs. Boston has needed the star forward on the glass with Neemias Queta struggling with fouls in this series, and Boston simply doesn’t have many elite frontcourt options to throw at Embiid.

Since Tatum should play major minutes in Game 7, I think he’s a solid value with this prop still hanging at 10.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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