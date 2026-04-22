Duke's Recruiting Pitch That Sold Star Transfer John Blackwell
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The Duke basketball program has now become one of the premier preseason heavyweight contenders in college basketball next season with the slew of major moves the Blue Devils have made over the last few days.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have gotten news that freshman guard Cayden Boozer, redshirt freshman forward Sebastian Wilkins, and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba will all be back with the Blue Devils next season.
However, Duke received likely its biggest news of the entire offseason on Monday, as star Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell committed to the program.
What John Blackwell Brings to Duke
Blackwell was ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports, after establishing himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season. The 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.
En route to earning Third Team All-Big 10 honors, Blackwell tallied 15 games of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more.
Blackwell has the potential to be the Blue Devils' No. 1 scoring option next season. The Michigan native made 96 threes last year while converting on almost 40% of them. He is also a fantastic cutter and moves well off the ball in general. For a Duke team that ranked inside the top 50 nationally in assist rate, according to KenPom, last season, Blackwell will feed while moving without the ball.
As a ball-dominant guard, Blackwell will want the ball in his hands often. He has proven he can score in a ton of different ways and will now have the opportunity to lead the offensive charge for one of the best teams in college basketball.
Duke's Recruiting Pitch to Blackwell
Obviously, Duke is a premier destination for any player trying to make it to the NBA and/or compete at the highest level. Following his commitment, Blackwell shared Duke's pitch to him.
“Come here, have freedom," Blackwell said. "You can come here and be a draft pick, and that’s always my dream. Come here and help us win a national championship. I love the campus, I love the people surrounding Duke. That’s why I made my choice to be a Blue Devil.”
Scheyer and his staff have developed a myriad of NBA talent over the last few years, but Blackwell is one of the best pure scoring guards Scheyer has had at his disposal.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.