Duke's Recruiting Pitch That Sold Star Transfer John Blackwell

The Duke basketball program has now become one of the premier preseason heavyweight contenders in college basketball next season with the slew of major moves the Blue Devils have made over the last few days.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have gotten news that freshman guard Cayden Boozer, redshirt freshman forward Sebastian Wilkins, and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba will all be back with the Blue Devils next season.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, Duke received likely its biggest news of the entire offseason on Monday, as star Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell committed to the program.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What John Blackwell Brings to Duke

Blackwell was ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports, after establishing himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season. The 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.

En route to earning Third Team All-Big 10 honors, Blackwell tallied 15 games of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) dribbles against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell has the potential to be the Blue Devils' No. 1 scoring option next season. The Michigan native made 96 threes last year while converting on almost 40% of them. He is also a fantastic cutter and moves well off the ball in general. For a Duke team that ranked inside the top 50 nationally in assist rate, according to KenPom, last season, Blackwell will feed while moving without the ball.

As a ball-dominant guard, Blackwell will want the ball in his hands often. He has proven he can score in a ton of different ways and will now have the opportunity to lead the offensive charge for one of the best teams in college basketball.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke's Recruiting Pitch to Blackwell

Obviously, Duke is a premier destination for any player trying to make it to the NBA and/or compete at the highest level. Following his commitment, Blackwell shared Duke's pitch to him.

“Come here, have freedom," Blackwell said. "You can come here and be a draft pick, and that’s always my dream. Come here and help us win a national championship. I love the campus, I love the people surrounding Duke. That’s why I made my choice to be a Blue Devil.”

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scheyer and his staff have developed a myriad of NBA talent over the last few years, but Blackwell is one of the best pure scoring guards Scheyer has had at his disposal.