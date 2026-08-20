Why Duke Football Quarterback Battle Could Be Season-Long Concern
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Duke football head coach Manny Diaz has a task ahead of him to lead his program to an unexpected repeat as ACC champions. The Blue Devils went through many changes this offseason as the program faces uncertainty.
There have been many moves to the roster this offseason, including the loss of high-end talent to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, such as quarterback Darian Mensah (Miami) and cornerback Chandler Rivers (Baltimore Ravens).
Most Important Position Remains Duke's Biggest Unknown
Quarterback is the one area that was once considered a stable spot despite losing Mensah after the Blue Devils acquired San Jose State signal-caller Walker Eget. However, as fall camp has ramped up, there is competition to determine who the Week 1 starter is between Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan. Diaz noted recently that neither player has created separation, even after the team scrimmage, posing a bigger problem for the team.
"You know, we're not even considering the separation aspect of it," Diaz explained. "We're looking at Walker [Eget] and Dan [Mahan] and, are they able to move the football and execute in our offense? They certainly both have slightly differing skill sets, and, you know, now you have a chance to, maybe this week, really try to highlight each of their strengths."
I can't overstate just how critical this is for Duke's offense. The sense I get is that both quarterbacks could see the field this season, and that is a situation Diaz would likely want to avoid at all costs, but it seems inevitable with less than three weeks to go until opening weekend against the Tulane Green Wave.
Diaz and offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer must figure out which quarterback will help them now. The offense is expected to be run-centric, with running back Nate Sheppard carrying the load. I've argued that Mahan could be Duke's best bet for offensive success if they are committed to being a run-first-and-often team this fall.
Someone Must Come Out on Top, but It May Be Late in the Season
However, that could come at the expense of the passing game if Mahan can't consistently produce as a passer this year. Eget's experience and production, along with a solid arm, suggest he could have the upper hand when all is said and done. This is a situation that Duke's arch-rival, North Carolina, faces as well, despite naming their starting quarterback this week; the Week 13 starter may not be the Week 1 starter.
Time is of the essence for Diaz & Co. to figure out their quarterback situation, while Eget and Mahan must perform better in practice to separate themselves from one another. It may be the reason Diaz is unable to pull off a season of magic for the third consecutive season.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft