Why Duke Football Quarterback Battle Could Be Season-Long Concern

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz has a task ahead of him to lead his program to an unexpected repeat as ACC champions. The Blue Devils went through many changes this offseason as the program faces uncertainty.

There have been many moves to the roster this offseason, including the loss of high-end talent to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, such as quarterback Darian Mensah (Miami) and cornerback Chandler Rivers (Baltimore Ravens).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Important Position Remains Duke's Biggest Unknown

Quarterback is the one area that was once considered a stable spot despite losing Mensah after the Blue Devils acquired San Jose State signal-caller Walker Eget. However, as fall camp has ramped up, there is competition to determine who the Week 1 starter is between Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan. Diaz noted recently that neither player has created separation, even after the team scrimmage, posing a bigger problem for the team.

"You know, we're not even considering the separation aspect of it," Diaz explained. "We're looking at Walker [Eget] and Dan [Mahan] and, are they able to move the football and execute in our offense? They certainly both have slightly differing skill sets, and, you know, now you have a chance to, maybe this week, really try to highlight each of their strengths."

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I can't overstate just how critical this is for Duke's offense. The sense I get is that both quarterbacks could see the field this season, and that is a situation Diaz would likely want to avoid at all costs, but it seems inevitable with less than three weeks to go until opening weekend against the Tulane Green Wave.

Diaz and offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer must figure out which quarterback will help them now. The offense is expected to be run-centric, with running back Nate Sheppard carrying the load. I've argued that Mahan could be Duke's best bet for offensive success if they are committed to being a run-first-and-often team this fall.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone Must Come Out on Top, but It May Be Late in the Season

However, that could come at the expense of the passing game if Mahan can't consistently produce as a passer this year. Eget's experience and production, along with a solid arm, suggest he could have the upper hand when all is said and done. This is a situation that Duke's arch-rival, North Carolina, faces as well, despite naming their starting quarterback this week; the Week 13 starter may not be the Week 1 starter.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time is of the essence for Diaz & Co. to figure out their quarterback situation, while Eget and Mahan must perform better in practice to separate themselves from one another. It may be the reason Diaz is unable to pull off a season of magic for the third consecutive season.