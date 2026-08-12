Why Starting Dan Mahan Could Be Duke Football’s Best Bet

Less than eight months ago, the Duke Blue Devils looked primed to run it back with quarterback Darian Mensah and become one of the heavy favorites to win a second consecutive ACC Championship.

Fast forward to August, and the Blue Devils no longer have Mensah, who transferred to Miami, and seem to have a potential quarterback competition on their hands.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Competition Opens the Door for Duke's Best Bet

As fall camp enters its first full week, head coach Manny Diaz opened the door to having a competition between San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan with Week 1 under a month away.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Dan [Mahan] and Walker [Eget] both took reps with the first group today," Diaz told reporters after the first day of fall camp . "That's the first time that Walker's seen somewhat of a rush since last season. So, you know, you've got one guy who's got a lot of promise who hasn't done it yet, and you got one guy who's got a lot of production who's just getting into our offense and learning."

A bold prediction I made last month was that Mahan could do enough in fall camp to create controversy and pressure on Eget during the regular season. However, an opportunity may arise in which Mahan could not only compete but outright win the starting quarterback job. For Duke's offensive structure and personnel, this could be their best bet.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Mahan Could Be a Better Starter Than Some Expect

Think about the direction this offense is about to take this season, as the run game will be a significant feature with star running back Nate Sheppard and talented backup CJ Campbell Jr. There is much unknown about many of the skill players, including the key transfers at wide receiver, Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte). Until the passing game can prove itself, the run game will have to carry the load.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where Mahan comes in with his athletic gifts and overall talent. The future may be now for Mahan, who adds a whole other element to the run game with the installation of the option game and forces opposing defenses to play true 11v11, similar to what Mensah was capable of last year when leading the No. 1 offense in the ACC.

While the offense is expected to take a step back this season, that doesn't mean it won't be an explosive unit, especially on the ground. Adding Mahan to the run game mix while flashing as a passer would be an exciting thing to see, though the warts of inexperience could bubble up against a stingy defense such as Illinois in Week 2.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Starting Mahan would be a risky bet, but there is still some uncertainty with Eget in a Power Four offense. Diaz faces a tall task in figuring out which signal-caller gives his program the best chance to repeat as conference champions this fall. It won't be easy by any stretch of the imagination.