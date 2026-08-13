How Duke Football Can Establish New Offensive Focal Point

The Duke Blue Devils went through a lot as a roster this offseason after losing star players to both the transfer portal and the NFL Draft.

Whether it was cornerback Chandler Rivers or offensive tackle Brian Parker II to the draft, or quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate (Miami), the Blue Devils suffered heavy losses on both sides of the ball. Yet it is simply another year for head coach Manny Diaz, as his program faces doubt from the outside.

Running Back and Tight End Provide Duke the Most Comfort

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz has done more with less, and while production is expected to decline for the ACC's top-ranked offense in 2025, the unit has two key focal points that could keep it afloat.

When we're talking specifically about the skill positions, the two that are expected to be the most reliable are running back and tight end. In all likelihood, regardless of whether Walker Eget or Dan Mahan is at quarterback, the offense will lean on the run game and, by extension, the tight ends.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star running back and sophomore Nate Sheppard leads the way as arguably the team's top overall player heading into Week 1 next month. His skill set offers the Blue Devils a go-to workhorse to lean on each weekend, with backup CJ Campbell Jr. (FAU/Rutgers) adding value and reliability behind the face of Duke's seemingly deep 2025 recruiting class.

Hasley, Kurisky Provide Consistency at Tight End

Duke’s Jeremiah Hasley (85) scores a touchdown during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the run game cannot operate smoothly without the assistance of the tight end room. Jeremiah Hasley is easily one of the top overall talents on the roster and is expected to leap in production as the new focal point of the Blue Devils' passing game. His value as a blocker also rings true for the run game, as Hasley was responsible for several big runs by Sheppard last season.

Behind Hasley is transfer Nate Kurisky (Louisville). His athleticism and size make him an intriguing "move" tight end who could create mismatches and allow offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer to deploy a decent amount of 12 personnel. Kurisky has over 400 career receiving yards, and pairing with Hasley could open the door for creativity within the offense and a security blanket for the quarterback.

Nov 29, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Jacob Stewart (86) celebrates with tight end Nate Kurisky (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and his program for the last two seasons have always found a way to win games. This year will be different , but having two potential security blankets at tight end who could be reliable open-catch targets down the seam or in the middle of the field gives the Blue Devils hope that they can silence critics once more in 2026.