Why Insider Claims Duke Is Lock to Win ACC

The Duke basketball program (19-1, 8-0 ACC) has gotten through its first eight conference matchups unscathed, and with few challenges at all. The Blue Devils have won five of their last six league games by double-digits, and their last three by over 20 points.

Across the back half of league play thus far, Duke has looked like far and away the best team the conference has to offer. The Blue Devils went 19-1 in league action in 2024-25 in an extremely mediocre ACC, but they're repeating the same success with a highly improved league.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks in front of Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The ACC currently boasts five squads ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and eight programs ranked within the top 50 of the NCAA NET Rankings. Despite the influx of good teams throughout the ACC, Duke has still had zero issue running the show.

What, above all, just proved this is the Blue Devils' most recent bout, an 83-52 demolition of No. 20 Louisville (14-6, 4-4 ACC) on Monday night. Entering the 2025-26 college basketball season, most viewed Louisville as the best team in the ACC outside of Duke, and some even saw the Cardinals as the top squad overall.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) guards Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have now swept the Cardinals in both matchups between the two schools this season, and have won both by double digits.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Duke Viewed As Lock To Win ACC

It's now becoming a similar reality to a season ago, where it would be utter shock if the Blue Devils didn't sweep the ACC regular season and Tournament titles.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has Duke at No. 4 in his daily Top 25 and 1 Rankings, and doesn't see a world where the Blue Devils don't run the conference from here on out.

If there was any doubt about this Duke team, forget it.



They are as good as it gets on both sides of the ball. Cam Boozer is the National Player of the Year, and is surrounded by so many guys that play the game the right way.



Jon Scheyer is ELITE. Final 4 bound. pic.twitter.com/DxUevPZzrV — College Basketball Headquarters (@CBBheadquarters) January 27, 2026

"The Blue Devils improved to 19-1 on Monday with an 83-52 beatdown of Louisville that suggested they have no real challenger in the ACC," Parrish said. "Barring a surprise, they'll win the league for a second straight season, this time by multiple games."

"Cameron Boozer is the biggest reason why. He got 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Cardinals and remains the leading candidate to eventually be the CBS Sports National Player of the Year."

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals center Sananda Fru (13) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Who Could Challenge Duke?

Louisville has been fairly disappointing this season, but much of that has to do with the absence of 5-star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr., who missed eight games with a lower back injury. The Cardinals are 10-2 with him in the lineup this year, so let's wait on them.

No. 16 North Carolina (16-4, 4-3 ACC) will always pose issues for the Blue Devils, but its lackluster defense as of late has created question marks.

Duke will have to face No. 22 Clemson (17-4, 7-1 ACC) and No. 17 Virginia (17-3, 6-2 ACC), likely the top two ACC teams behind Duke. However, both of those contests will happen at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

