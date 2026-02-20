How Peterson is Lifting Draft Stock for Devils' Boozer

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has undoubtedly been the best player in college basketball thus far through the 2025-26 campaign, and is the heavy frontrunner to take home the National Player of the Year award. In a year with potentially the best freshman class in the history of college hoops, no one has been better than Boozer.

The Miami native is currently fourth in the nation in scoring average at 22.8 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a night on 58.2% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from three-point range.

Boozer has tallied 14 double-doubles this season, has yet to score under 17 points in an ACC game, and has shot under 50% from the field just once through league play.

Since the beginning of the season, the consensus top three 2026 NBA Draft choices have remained virtually the same between Boozer, Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, and BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa.

Despite putting together one of the most productive rookie campaigns in recent memory, Boozer hasn't gotten much attention in terms of potentially jumping Peterson or Dybantsa to be the upcoming draft's top pick.

However, with Peterson's continued issues staying on the court, that could be changing.

Darryn Peterson’s Lack of Time on the Court Could Help Boozer

When he has been on the court, Peterson hasn't just been great; he looks like one of the best scorers the college game has ever seen. The 6'6" guard is averaging 20.0 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 43.1% shooting from three. But the issue is, he seems to never be on the floor.

Peterson dealt with a lingering hamstring issue early on this season, which kept him out of several games, including Duke's matchup with Kansas at Madison Square Garden in November.

"There is no team in hell that should grab Darryn Peterson at No. 1. ... [Peterson] cannot be trusted."@stephenasmith SOUNDS OFF on Peterson's availability this season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/WRq5gswRrv — First Take (@FirstTake) February 19, 2026

However, it has now boiled over to the point of wondering whether Peterson actually wants to be on the court at all. He was ruled out for Kansas' marquee date at home against then-No. 1 Arizona due to illness, and time and time again has asked to come out in crunch time in big games for the Jayhawks.

Peterson has played just 15 games, and his most recent early exit on Wednesday night is starting to make folks around the sport wonder if the missed time is legitimate.

In an 81-69 win for Kansas on Wednesday night over Oklahoma State, Peterson went for 23 points on 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the perimeter in 18 minutes. The problem is, he signaled to come out after 18 minutes of action.

Previously, the elite prospect was given the benefit of the doubt. Now, it's starting to become a legitimate question whether he wants to be there at all.

Kansas head coach Bill Self seemed to finally express some level of frustration towards Peterson's lack of availability.

"We've had this happen more than a couple of times... I didn't anticipate that tonight at all," Self said of Peterson after the win. "I thought he was good to go. We only got 18 minutes out of him. That's disappointing, because he could've had a really big night."

Why This Helps Cameron Boozer

If Peterson played regularly, he'd likely be the undeniable No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He makes scoring look effortless and has the makeup to be a top scorer on an NBA Championship team.

However, Peterson's seeming uninterest in playing has gotten to such an extreme extent that it could turn general managers away.

NBA front offices will likely look at pure ceiling over anything, but Peterson's attitude could provide Boozer with a draft boost.

