Why Recent History Favors Duke Basketball in Bout With Gonzaga

The Duke Blue Devils will be as battle-tested as any team in college basketball come 2027 NCAA Tournament seeding time.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have once again scheduled a premier non-conference slate for the Blue Devils, and they will have a plethora of chances to ink signature wins and build an elite resume for the postseason.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. are searching for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year. Obviously, this grueling non-conference scheduling plays a major role in seeding.

In 2026, the Blue Devils earned the Big Dance's No. 1 overall seed after going 19-3 in Quadrant 1 games, tied for the second-most of any team in the sport, and 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, tying the single-season record for most wins over ranked teams in the AP Poll era.

In 2025, when a Cooper Flagg-led Duke team earned a 1-seed and made the Final Four, it went 15-3 in Quad 1 games.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Heading into 2026-27, it might be the toughest slate yet for the Blue Devils under Scheyer. Duke will take on three of last season's Final Four participants, including both teams that competed in the National Championship, as well as three other high-major opponents and Gonzaga.

Obviously, all of these contests will be big needle-movers for Duke once seeding time rolls around. Here's why recent history favors Duke against Gonzaga.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Has Rolled in February Non-Con Games

The Zags will be Duke's final bout of its grueling non-conference slate, with the matchup coming on Feb. 20 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Gonzaga will enter the season as a club with some intrigue, but with questions to be answered. Before getting into the Bulldogs as an opponent, Duke has had its way with non-conference opponents in February.

In each of the last two seasons, Duke has played a big-time non-conference game in February and has fared extremely well against great competition. In 2024-25, the Blue Devils faced Illinois at Madison Square Garden, where they cruised to a 110-67 win.

Last season, Duke picked up arguably the best win of the entire college basketball season when it defeated eventual national champ Michigan in February at Capital One Arena.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) with fans after the National Championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Wolverines entered the contest as the No. 1 team in the country with a 25-1 overall record. It felt like the winner would almost definitely earn the top overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and the Blue Devils emerged victorious, 68-63.

Gonzaga probably won't be anywhere near as formidable an opponent as Michigan was last season, but over the last two seasons, when Scheyer has made it a point to schedule a late-season non-con battle, the Blue Devils have fared very well.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Gonzaga Hard To Project Heading Into Season

Mark Few lost 2025-26 WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike, along with the team's third-leading scorer, Tyon Grant-Foster, but there is certainly some room for optimism for a Zags squad that has been bounced in the Round of 32 in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Gonzaga is returning three of its top five scorers from last season in Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, and Mario Saint-Supery. Huff has a chance to be one of the most dominant bigs in the West Coast Conference if he can stay healthy.

Jan 4, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions center Rick Issanza (22) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs are also bringing in Isiah Harwell from Houston, a 6'6" guard who averaged 3.6 points per game with the Cougars last season as a freshman.