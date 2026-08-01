New Eligibility Ruling Could Make Duke/Florida Matchup Much More Interesting

On Friday, a US District Court judge in Colorado granted a preliminary injunction, giving all college athletes from the high school class of 2022 who exhausted their fourth season of eligibility this spring a fifth season of eligibility in 2026-27.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preliminary Injunction Granted for Athletes in 2022 High School Class

According to the Associated Press, "The ruling from U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney in Denver, expected to be appealed, undercuts the NCAA's plan to have the so-called 'five-for-five' rule go into play starting with athletes who enroll in college in fall 2027."

Earlier this offseason, the NCAA implemented a new age-based eligibility model, essentially giving athletes a five-year running clock to complete five seasons of eligibility and eliminating redshirts. The new model did not include class of 2022 athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility under previous rules. You guessed it, that led to lawsuits.

NCAA President Charlie Baker speaks Friday, March 10, 2023, with Indianapolis Star after taking over his new job. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several lawsuits in different states, some granting temporary injunctions that allow athletes to earn another year of eligibility, put increasing pressure on the NCAA after the new eligibility model did not include class of 2022 athletes who completed four seasons under the previous rules.

After a certain point, it felt like only a matter of time before all 2022 high school graduates who just completed four seasons would be granted another year of eligibility.

Hours before Judge Sweeney granted the class-wide additional year of eligibility, a case in Tennessee won an injunction for 19 men's college basketball players to receive another year, including big names such as Vanderbilt's Jalen Washington, Ole Miss' AJ Storr, Memphis' Dug McDaniel, and Indiana's Sam Alexis.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Does This Affect Duke's Matchup With Florida?

This ruling is expected to be appealed by the NCAA, so all of these athletes gaining a fifth year of eligibility isn't set in stone quite yet, but if it is, it could impact one of Duke basketball's biggest non-conference matchups next season.

Duke will head to Exactech Arena in Gainesville to take on Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 1 in what could be a bout between the top two teams in the sport come early December.

Feb 7, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) drives against Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Golden returned six of his top seven scorers from a season ago, including All-American Thomas Haugh, SEC Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu, and SEC Sixth Man of the Year Urban Klavzar. The Gators returned all of Haugh, Chinyelu, and Alex Condon, which made up what was arguably the best frontcourt in college basketball last year.

Now, Golden could be adding more.

#Duke will head to Gainesville to take on a Florida team that returned an All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and the SEC Sixth Man of the Year (six of its top seven scorers, too).



Now, it might add Denzel Aberdeen.



Cinema on Dec. 1. https://t.co/tVh5T8OqMI — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 31, 2026

Former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen has been seeking a fifth year of eligibility to play with the Gators for the 2026-27 season. He spent three years at UF before transferring to Kentucky for the 2025-26 campaign.

As a freshman in Gainesville, Aberdeen averaged 3.4 minutes per game across 12 appearances, which formed the basis of his original argument for another year of eligibility. Earlier this offseason, Golden voiced his intent to get Aberdeen back on the roster.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re ready to take legal action if needed,” Golden said in an interview with On3's Joe Tipton in late June. “Our hope is that there’s some common sense that comes into play before that, and they look at a guy that’s 22 years old, so way younger than a lot of these guys that are still playing in college, that again, is back working for his undergraduate degree within his five-year clock.”

In 2025, Aberdeen was a critical piece of the Gators' National Championship squad. The 6'5" guard averaged 7.7 points and 1.4 assists a night in 19.7 minutes of action off the bench.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) shoots a lay up as Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the ruling currently stands, Aberdeen could be back in Gainesville.

With the NCAA's expected appeal, this class-wide ruling is not set in stone. However, a pathway has been made for Aberdeen to return. This only makes the 2026-27 Florida Gators that much more loaded, posing an even bigger challenge for the Blue Devils in early December.