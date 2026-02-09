Why Duke’s Scheyer Was Heated After UNC Court Storm
For the unbiased college basketball fan, the first edition of the best rivalry in college basketball between No. 4 Duke (21-2, 10-1 ACC) and No. 14 North Carolina (19-4, 7-3 ACC) in Chapel Hill on Saturday night was an instant classic. For a Tar Heel fan, it's one of the greatest moments in the program's history. For a Duke fan, it doesn't get more agonizing.
After Duke controlled the contest for almost the entirety of it, holding double-digit leads in both halves, North Carolina stormed back in the final five minutes, and a buzzer-beating three by Seth Trimble handed the Tar Heels a 71-68 win, obviously sending the arena into a frenzy.
This led to a court storm, which many fans could expect to happen in a moment like that, mixed with the storied history of the rivalry. However, they're extremely dangerous.
Court storming is a commonly debated subject in college basketball, mainly because it can become very dangerous for the opposing team. Just a few seasons ago, Duke Blue Devil Kyle Filipowski was injured during a court storm by Wake Forest fans after the Demon Deacons defeated Duke.
Last night was no different, and North Carolina students and fans weren't exactly kind to the Blue Devils and the coaching staff. There's a fine line between storming the court in celebration for your own team and actively putting the opponent in danger, and the Tar Heel faithful got a little intense.
Jon Scheyer Displeased With UNC Court Storm
Tar Heel fans crowded the Duke players and staff after the buzzer beater, and made it extremely difficult for the team to actually leave the floor. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was heated after the game, saying that punches were being thrown. There are also videos of bottles and other objects being thrown at the Blue Devils.
"It's hard to talk about the game when I was most concerned for the safety of our players," Scheyer said in his press conference following the loss. "I don't want to make it about that, but... I got staff members that got punched in the face... That's not what this game is about. That was a scary ending."
Did UNC Fans Go Too Far?
Clips surfaced on social media showing fans throwing objects and clearly putting Duke players and coaches in a dangerous position. Obviously, this isn't the first time court storming has become a major center of conversation, but it's an extremely relevant debate in college basketball.
It will continue to happen in big victories, but court storming is an issue. Will it ever completely stop? Probably not. However, there have to be ways to get the opposing team off the floor safely.
