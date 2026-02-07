Duke’s Scheyer Reveals Biggest Concern Against UNC

Duke versus North Carolina isn't just the best rivalry in all of college basketball, but one of the best rivalries in sports altogether. The first edition of this season's bouts will take place on Saturday in Chapel Hill at 6:30 pm ET.

The Blue Devils currently sit at 21-1 overall and 10-0 in ACC play while ranking No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25. North Carolina holds an 18-4 overall record and a 6-3 record in league play while coming in at No. 14 in this week's AP Poll.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke is riding a 10-game win streak while winning seven of its last eight games by double digits. However, the Tar Heels have been hot themselves, entering Saturday's showdown on a four-game win streak while averaging 88.5 points scored per game over that stretch.

This rivalry matchup is always an instant classic with one of the best environments in college athletics. However, this year feels a bit different in terms of how the two squads match up on paper.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Details Biggest Challenge for Duke Against North Carolina

Duke overwhelms teams in the paint due to its elite positional length and versatility. The Blue Devils do their work inside offensively and dominate the paint with the ridiculous size advantage they boast at practically every position on the floor.

However, North Carolina is one of the few teams that can match that length. Duke is the second-tallest team in college hoops, and UNC is the third-tallest, according to KenPom. With one of the most productive frontcourt duos in the nation, with 7'0" Henri Veesaar and 6'10" Caleb Wilson, the Heels could pose issues for Duke down low.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Blue Devils' head coach Jon Scheyer understands the challenge it will be for Duke inside against the Tar Heels.

"They put a lot of pressure on the paint," Scheyer told The Devils Den's John Watson. "They post up. They transition, offensive boards. They get to the free throw line. They're a better shooting team, no question, than last year."

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

North Carolina Has Defended the Paint Well

UNC ranks just 56th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and 187th in opponent three-point shooting percentage (34.1), according to KenPom. However, the Heels rank fifth nationally in opponent two-point shooting percentage (44.0) and 22nd in opponent effective field goal percentage (46.7).

Duke thrives in the paint and wants to work the ball inside out. Over the Blue Devils' last five games, they have outscored their opponents 218-88 in the paint, a +130 advantage.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) posts up against Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

If North Carolina makes it difficult for Duke to get inside at will, that could pose major problems for the Blue Devils on the road.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.