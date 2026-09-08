Why Duke's Sheppard Could Have Special Season After Dominant Performance

The first week of college football is in the books, and one of the biggest talking points from this weekend isn't just LSU's devastation of Clemson, Miami's explosive offense, or the electric back-and-forth game between Louisville and Ole Miss on Sunday night.

People are talking about the coming-out party of Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard , who ran for a weekend-high 227 yards and two touchdowns on 35 attempts in a win over reigning AAC champion Tulane Green Wave.

Sheppard's Big Game Becomes Key Week 1 Storyline

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questions were raised about Duke's viability as a team following the loss of several standouts, including quarterback Darian Mensah, who threw for over 400 yards against Stanford last Friday. The quarterback situation in Durham is still a question, but that could be hidden by what may be the start of a special season for the team's talented sophomore running back.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sheppard led all FBS running backs in missed tackles forced with 14, with the next closest being UNLV's Jai'Den Thomas (12) and LSU's Dilin Jones (10). What I saw on Saturday was one of the best opening-day performances I watched.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way Sheppard moves the pile at times, finds new yardage in space when navigating through traffic, and the patience to find lanes and burst through to the third level was impressive to watch. Despite having over 20 touches by the end of the third quarter, Sheppard showed no signs of slowing down and produced the fifth-best rushing day by a Duke running back in program history. Frankly, it may not be the last time Sheppard hits the 200-yard mark in 2026.

Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer and head coach Manny Diaz will use Sheppard in a workhorse role until he can figure out which quarterback will serve him best this season. After Saturday, I'm not confident Walker Eget can be that guy, and I question whether his knee is healthy enough for him to perform at a high level.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past the Tulane Green Wave defense during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 Could Be Special For Sheppard, Duke

That means more touches for Sheppard and the potential for an incredible season in Durham. Duke looks like a team that is set to overachieve and exceed expectations again. Sheppard's talent and production will likely be a sound reason why that could happen.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard's performance on Saturday puts him squarely in the race for the Doak Walker Award , which is given to the best running back in the country at the end of the season. Forget the Doak Walker—if this is expected to be the norm for Duke and Sheppard this fall, we may need to talk about the Heisman, something no Blue Devil has ever accomplished.