Sheppard's Career Day Leads Duke Past Tulane: Biggest Takeaways

The Duke Blue Devils defeated the Tulane Green Wave at home for their first win of the season, 17-3. Despite a 90-minute delay due to inclement weather, the Blue Devils handled business from start to finish, not allowing a point until the fourth quarter.

The biggest story from this game is the electric season debut of sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, who put up historic numbers for the Blue Devils in what could be a sign of things to come for Duke's offense. Combine that with a strong defensive performance, and the program is off to a great start to the year. Here are my biggest takeaways from Saturday's win in Durham, North Carolina.

A Star Is Born…on Offense

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past the Tulane Green Wave defense during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, Sheppard was expected to be the workhorse running back. He was that and more, carrying the ball 35 times for a whopping 227 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 19 yards, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Tulane rarely had an answer for Sheppard, except for the forced fumble, as his skill set was too much to bear.

Sheppard is now one of the leading rushers in college football after the first full weekend of action. If Saturday was a preview for the weeks and months to come, we could be witnessing a special season for No. 20.

Bryce Davis Has Arrived

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We expected the highest-rated recruit in program history to make some sort of impact, but Bryce Davis was the star of the Blue Devils' defense on Saturday. The talent was on full display with an incredible combination of burst off the line of scrimmage, speed, athleticism, power, and flexibility that you see from many of the top pass rushers in college football.

Davis led the team in solo tackles (four), tallied two sacks, and three tackles for loss, showcasing game-wrecker ability that few at his position can consistently show. While it is the first game of the season, Davis overwhelmed both Green Wave offensive tackles.

Duke's Defense Shuts Down Tulane

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Davis' outstanding performance, the Blue Devils' defense was spectacular and allowed very few explosive plays; even when they did, Duke never let up, allowing just 54 rushing yards and 204 passing yards. Tulane went 3-for-14 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down as head coach Manny Diaz saw the return of a stout defensive unit.

Players such as defensive tackles David Anderson and Preston Watson, and the linebacker room led by standout Luke Mergott, stood out the most up front. In the secondary, transfers Kyon Loud and Dylan Flowers were active in run support, showing ample physicality, and seemed to have the perimeter locked down, with a pass break-up each.

Is There a Quarterback Controversy?

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget's debut for Duke was underwhelming, to say the least. The passing game never found rhythm or consistency as Eget went 13-of-26 for 131 yards. Whether it was because of his recovery from the ACL injury he dealt with last season or newness to the offense and players around him, Eget looked uncomfortable too often, even when the pocket was sound.

Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, who lost the quarterback competition in fall camp, had two carries for eight yards and made a pass attempt in the fourth quarter when the margin was seven points. When Diaz took him off the field, boos rained down on the field.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Eget's forgetful debut, is it time to talk about a change at quarterback? It is still too early to say, but another dreadful game against Illinois next weekend could call for a move from Diaz to go with his talented freshman signal-caller.