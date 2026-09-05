5 Duke Football Players To Watch vs. Tulane

The Duke Blue Devils kick off their regular season on Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave in a battle of defending conference champions. It is one of the more underrated matchups for the first full weekend of college football, as both programs look to find their way after chaotic offseasons.

The Blue Devils and head coach Manny Diaz will look to be the ultimate wild cards in the ACC again and overachieve just as they did a year ago. If Duke is to get off to a strong start in their non-conference schedule, they'll need some players to step up. Here are five players to watch ahead of Saturday's game in Durham.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have to start with the Blue Devils' star running back, who is coming off a 1,100-plus-yard season and enters the year as one of the ACC's top rushers. I'm curious as to what offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer has planned for the sophomore, who is expected to be the team's workhorse tailback. Sheppard's usage in this game will give us a preview of how that may work out.

Andrew Pellicciotta, Safety

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (12) tries to avoid a tackle by Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary went through several changes during fall camp, with newly acquired transfers earning starting jobs. One player who has put on a show is Pellicciotta, the sophomore safety who may be the best playmaker at the position on the roster. We'll likely see him in single-high looks to take advantage of his range, athleticism, and ceiling for ball production.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most unique players on the roster will likely make his first start on Saturday, as Duke's highest-rated recruit ever will look to showcase his talents and why he was one of the best pass-rushing high school recruits in the country a year ago. Bryce Davis has the size and athleticism to thrive, and Saturday will present an opportunity to showcase his talent to the world.

Jared Richardson, Wide Receiver

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Richardson is a wideout the Blue Devils have not had on the perimeter in some time in terms of size, ball skills, and physicality. He is a completely different player than what former receiver Cooper Barkate brought to Duke's offense. However, Richardson displayed a skill set that will be beneficial to the passing game, even as it takes a relative step back.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The eyes of Blue Devil Nation and anyone watching Duke-Tulane will be on the new starting quarterback and productive San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who won a battle for the starting role during fall camp. It is unclear what type of player we'll get with Eget in this matchup, considering it is his first start with a Power Four program. If the Blue Devils receive adequate play from their starter, an opening-week win is on the table.