5 Duke Football Players To Watch vs. Tulane
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The Duke Blue Devils kick off their regular season on Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave in a battle of defending conference champions. It is one of the more underrated matchups for the first full weekend of college football, as both programs look to find their way after chaotic offseasons.
The Blue Devils and head coach Manny Diaz will look to be the ultimate wild cards in the ACC again and overachieve just as they did a year ago. If Duke is to get off to a strong start in their non-conference schedule, they'll need some players to step up. Here are five players to watch ahead of Saturday's game in Durham.
Nate Sheppard, Running Back
I have to start with the Blue Devils' star running back, who is coming off a 1,100-plus-yard season and enters the year as one of the ACC's top rushers. I'm curious as to what offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer has planned for the sophomore, who is expected to be the team's workhorse tailback. Sheppard's usage in this game will give us a preview of how that may work out.
Andrew Pellicciotta, Safety
The secondary went through several changes during fall camp, with newly acquired transfers earning starting jobs. One player who has put on a show is Pellicciotta, the sophomore safety who may be the best playmaker at the position on the roster. We'll likely see him in single-high looks to take advantage of his range, athleticism, and ceiling for ball production.
Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher
One of the most unique players on the roster will likely make his first start on Saturday, as Duke's highest-rated recruit ever will look to showcase his talents and why he was one of the best pass-rushing high school recruits in the country a year ago. Bryce Davis has the size and athleticism to thrive, and Saturday will present an opportunity to showcase his talent to the world.
Jared Richardson, Wide Receiver
Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Richardson is a wideout the Blue Devils have not had on the perimeter in some time in terms of size, ball skills, and physicality. He is a completely different player than what former receiver Cooper Barkate brought to Duke's offense. However, Richardson displayed a skill set that will be beneficial to the passing game, even as it takes a relative step back.
Walker Eget, Quarterback
The eyes of Blue Devil Nation and anyone watching Duke-Tulane will be on the new starting quarterback and productive San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who won a battle for the starting role during fall camp. It is unclear what type of player we'll get with Eget in this matchup, considering it is his first start with a Power Four program. If the Blue Devils receive adequate play from their starter, an opening-week win is on the table.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft