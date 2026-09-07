Three Overreactions to Duke's Week 1 Win vs. Tulane

What a way for the Duke Blue Devils to kick off their 2026 season as they took care of business against the Tulane Green Wave, 17-3, in a game that saw an elite run game and defense take over from start to finish.

Duke has secured its third consecutive opening-weekend victory with head coach Manny Diaz at the helm. His coaching and ability to get players to perform at their highest level, regardless of talent, are remarkable.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, like any first game, there are overreactions to what happened. Whether it is positive or negative, there are some things fans must get off their chest after Week 1. Here are three overreactions to Saturday's impressive display.

Nate Sheppard is a Doak Walker Award favorite

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After rushing for 227 yards against Tulane, Nate Sheppard's career day marks the start of what could be a special season for the star Blue Devils running back. The way he maneuvered around and sometimes through defenders on Saturday was remarkable to see, showcasing a talented player who has a bright future in the sport and could be playing on Sundays in 2028.

For now, the new favorite for the Doak Walker Award, the award for college football's most outstanding running back, is Sheppard. If that becomes the case, Duke might be better than we anticipated.

Duke's Defense is a Top-Three Unit in The ACC

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Miami looking as though they may finally run away with their first ACC championship, someone has to make it tough on them during the regular season. The Blue Devils travel to Miami Gardens on Nov. 14 to take on the Hurricanes in a revenge game against former quarterback Darian Mensah.

Against Tulane, Duke's defense was stout, holding the Green Wave to just over 200 yards passing and 54 yards on the ground. Players such as defensive end Bryce Davis, linebacker Luke Mergott, cornerback Kyon Loud, and defensive tackle Preston Watson were in the thick of things on Saturday, and their presence this season could help Duke finish in the top three in scoring defense in the ACC, a dramatic jump from last fall.

Walker Eget Will Not Be The Starting Quarterback by Week 13

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was rough watching Walker Eget throw the football on Saturday. The talent is clearly there, but it doesn't look as though it is coming together yet—maybe it never will. By midseason, around the time Duke hosts North Carolina, we could see Diaz make a change at play-caller if Eget's situation does not improve.

Duke wants to see how their sixth-year signal-caller rebounds from a rough showing (13-of-16, 131 yards, no touchdowns). If he doesn't, they should turn to gifted redshirt freshman Dan Mahan , who could be another added element to Duke's rushing attack.