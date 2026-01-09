Why SMU Is Perfect Opponent for Duke

Despite No. 6 Duke basketball (14-1, 3-0 ACC) getting out to a 3-0 start in conference play, its defense has looked fairly lackluster over the last few weeks. Across the Blue Devils' first 11 games of the 2025-26 college basketball season, they boasted potentially the best defensive unit in the country. That hasn't been the case over the team's last four outings.

Over Duke's three-game stretch against No. 14 Texas Tech, Georgia Tech (10-6, 1-2 ACC), and Florida State (7-8, 0-2 ACC), in which Duke went 2-1, it was the first instance since February 2009 where the Blue Devils allowed three straight opponents to shoot 53% from the field or better.



Duke followed that up by allowing 47 points to No. 20 Louisville (11-4, 1-2 ACC) in the first half, the most points it has allowed to an opponent in any half this season. The Blue Devils went on to win at the KFC Yum! Center, 84-73, but the defense just hasn't been consistent enough.

Next up for Duke is a home contest against No. 24 SMU (12-3, 1-1 ACC), and a game like this is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Blue Devils to get back on track defensively. The Mustangs boast one of the most prolific offenses in the ACC, and Duke likely won't be able to get away with a lackluster defensive effort.

SMU Relies on Scoring To Win Games

Andy Enfield's club ranks 15th at KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency, but its defense is less than elite. In SMU's 12 wins, it has averaged a ridiculous 94.5 points scored per game. But in its three losses, that number drops all the way to 72 points scored on average.

To begin ACC play, the Mustangs picked up a 97-83 win at home over No. 17 North Carolina (13-2, 1-1 ACC), then followed that up with a 74-70 loss to Clemson (13-3, 3-0 ACC) on the road. When SMU isn't scoring at a premium, it doesn't win games.

Duke Can Gain Major Confidence With Stellar Defensive Performance Against SMU

In the second half against Louisville, Duke played its best 20 minutes of defense over any of its last four games. After allowing the Cardinals to shoot 47% from the field and 10-of-21 (48%) from three in the first half, Jon Scheyer's group held them to 32.3% from the field in the second and 2-of-17 (11.8%) from the perimeter. Duke surrendered just 26 points to Louisville in the second frame after allowing 47 in the first.

Ideally, the Blue Devils will carry that momentum back to Cameron Indoor Stadium for its date with SMU on Saturday. Against one of the most dangerous offenses in the ACC, Duke will have to hold itself accountable on the defensive side of the ball to secure a win, and probably won't be able to get away with another half of below-par defense.

