Jon Scheyer Identifies True Identity for Duke Basketball

The No. 6-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play following a thrilling second half against No. 20 Louisville (11-4, 1-2 ACC) that led to an 84-73 win at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils entered the halftime locker room down 47-38, the most points they've surrendered to an opponent in any half this season, before outscoring the Cardinals 46-26 in the second frame.

It's become a bit of a trend for Duke to get off to slow starts offensively over its last three games, as it has entered the half either tied or in a deficit in each of its last three contests after doing so just twice through its first 12 games. Much of that has to do with shot selection.

Over this three-game stretch that has resulted in three victories, but not in the prettiest way, the Blue Devils have seemingly had an over-reliance on the three-point shot. Although Jon Scheyer's club boasts shooters all over the floor at all times, the team hasn't shown enough consistency on the perimeter to be able to rely on the three to win games.

Duke currently ranks 115th at KenPom in team three-point shooting percentage at 35.1%.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates hitting a three-point shot as the Blue Devils rallied to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Preaches the Truth on Identity of Duke Basketball

Duke is one of the longest teams in the nation and can outmatch practically any team in terms of sheer size. Working from the inside to either find high-percentage looks or kick-outs for open threes is the makeup, but over its last three games, Duke has looked for early threes constantly, specifically in the first half.

This was specifically prevalent in the win over Louisville. In the first half against the Cardinals, 17 of Duke's 33 shots came from three-point range, but it only knocked down five. In the second half, only six of the Blue Devils' 24 shots came from the perimeter, as they looked to find the paint and use action to get high-percentage looks at the rim or get to the free throw line.

Scheyer spoke after the win at Louisville about what the team's identity truly is.

"Well I feel we're an inside-out team," Scheyer said. "I think that's our team that's been built. I think we are capable of having big-time shooting games as well, but I think some of the threes came pretty rushed in that first half."

"I thought for us, once we just settled down, took better care of the ball and, I thought, fought for great shots, played inside-out. Really good things happened."

With the presence of freshman superstar Cameron Boozer down low, the amount of attention he draws offensively, mixed with how elite a passer he is, will always leave Duke with kick-out opportunities. As the season advances, with the staggering size and athleticism that this team has across all positions, dominating the inside will be the key for the Blue Devils to reach their ceiling.

