Why This Duke Returner Could Become ACC POTY

Jon Scheyer has done an outstanding job in his four years as Duke's head coach. While a National Championship has not yet come, guiding the program to a Final Four appearance and producing back-to-back National Players of the Year as freshmen is a remarkable achievement by any measure.

Now Scheyer has pulled off one of the biggest offseason moves in college basketball. Patrick Ngongba, once viewed as a likely first-round NBA Draft pick, has decided to return to Duke for his junior season. With his return, Ngongba immediately becomes one of the frontrunners for Preseason ACC Player of the Year and a legitimate candidate to win the award outright.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Ngongba's Journey at Duke

As a freshman, Ngongba found himself behind future first-round pick Khaman Maluach in the depth chart and had limited opportunities to establish himself as a starter. He also sat behind Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis in the rotation, averaging just four points in 10 minutes per game. Even so, he showed enough promise to be identified as a potential first-round pick if he could take the next step in his development.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) atempts to block a shot by Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, Ngongba got that opportunity. Installed as the starting center, he made the most of his expanded role, doubling his minutes to 21 per game. He averaged just over 10 points per game on 60% shooting from the field, pulled down nearly six rebounds per contest, and served as the anchor of Duke's interior defense with an average of one block per game.

That block average, modest as it may appear, understated his impact at the rim. When Ngongba went down with an injury during the season, the Blue Devils felt his absence immediately and severely. His presence in the paint affects the game in ways that do not always show up in the box score, and last year's stretch without him made that abundantly clear.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

How Ngongba Can Win Duke's Third Straight ACC Player of the Year

Ngongba's decision to return was not a foregone conclusion. He was considered a first-round prospect, though his draft stock was not as certain as that of teammates Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans, both of whom have already declared for the draft. Choosing to come back gives Ngongba a full season to develop his game and make the kind of statement that could significantly strengthen his position for next year's draft class.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The area of his game that needs the most attention is his perimeter shooting. Last season, Ngongba shot just 25% from three-point range on only one attempt per game, numbers that reflect both a reluctance to shoot and an inconsistency when he does. For him to reach the next level as a player and become a genuine ACC Player of the Year candidate, he needs to develop confidence in that shot and take it more frequently.

A credible perimeter threat would transform Ngongba's offensive game entirely. Opposing defenses that can sag off him near the arc would be forced to close out, opening driving lanes and lob opportunities that would make him even more dangerous than he already is around the basket. If that development comes to fruition, Ngongba will not only be the favorite for ACC Player of the Year but could also find himself in the national player of the year conversation.