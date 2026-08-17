Why Duke QB Walker Eget in Very Interesting Position

San Jose State transfer quarterback wasn't necessarily a long-standing target for the Duke football program.

Nonetheless, Eget now finds himself in a position to be the Blue Devils' starter at the position in 2026, looking to keep Duke's offense afloat after it boasted the best offensive unit in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. The Blue Devils led the ACC in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63).

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget isn't a lock to be the starter yet, as head coach Manny Diaz has said that there is a QB battle between the SJSU transfer and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan.

Aside from the transfer itself and Eget being with a new program after five years with the Spartans, he's in a pretty interesting spot.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Was a Last-Second Addition

After Duke won the 2025 ACC Championship, Diaz and his staff did not initially think quarterback was going to be a position of need in the transfer portal. Former Duke signal caller Darian Mensah was on a two-year deal and had publicly released a video announcing his intentions to return to Durham in 2026.

Then, as all Duke fans know, Mensah shockingly announced his plans to hit the portal with hours to go before the entry window was set to close. After Duke filed a lawsuit against Mensah for breaching the terms of his NIL contract, the case was eventually settled, and Mensah transferred to Miami.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This left Duke in a pretty impossible spot. Given how late Mensah entered the portal, most of the top QBs had already found new homes. Then, the Blue Devils landed on Eget at the last second. Diaz noted how fortunate the program was to bring him in so late.

"To get a guy of Walker's [Eget] experience and production, 5,000 passing yards over the last two years, where we were timing-wise in the portal, was really kind of a miracle," Diaz said. "And so, he had some eligibility issues he had to overcome, which he did. He's working his way back from an injury, which he is."

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Looking To Keep Duke Offense Effective

Now, Eget has not been named the starter yet, but I expect him to win the job as long as he's healthy, given his two previous years of starting experience at San Jose State.

It's hard not to think Duke will take at least a somewhat step back offensively, but it will likely be up to Eget to keep the unit at least effective as the Blue Devils look to compete at the top of the ACC standings once again.